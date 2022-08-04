ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio taco stand owner accused of possessing 4 kilos of cocaine, $50K in cash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
FREMONT, Ohio — An Ohio taco stand owner is accused of possessing four kilograms of cocaine and $50,000 in cash, authorities said.

Octavio Vasquez, of Fremont, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree felony drug trafficking and first-degree drug possession, according to Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the Vasquez Taco Stand in Fremont, which is owned and managed by Vasquez, WTVG reported. Authorities also executed a search warrant at Vasquez’s home, according to WTOL-TV.

Police said the drugs and cash were found at the residence, the television station reported.

Authorities said more charges are expected when Vasquez faces a jury at a later date, WTVG reported.

More charges are expected when he faces a grand jury at a later date.

Vasquez remains in the Sandusky County Jail, the television station reported. Bail was set at $1 million, online records show.

