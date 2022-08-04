ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

Classic musical Gypsy showing at Reitz Theater

By Tristan Klinefelter
 3 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Reitz Theater in downtown Dubois will begin its showing of the 1950’s classic musical Gypsy .

Showing started on Thursday, August 4 and the performances will end on Sunday, August 14. Tickets are $16 and the theater is currently practicing standard COVID-19 procedures. According to their website visitors must wear proper face coverings.

This classical fable was first pitched in 2019 but several pushbacks including COVID-19 meant the showing was delayed. Now the group is excited to showcase all their hard work.

“I’m looking forward to people just enjoying the music, this is considered a classical musical and I’m just looking very much forward to everybody enjoying the music and character development. It’s got a strong female cast and all the other cast members are working so hard to bring a good show and I hope the public enjoys it,” Director Jonathan Heide said.

The show is made up of about 50 total crew members that are local artists.

“We have a great group of musicians all local musicians, well use a live orchestra with our musical which I take pride in, I’m a band director that’s my normal day job so getting to work with fabulous local adult musicians has been a real treat,” Music Director Joe Sensor said.

Auditions for the show began in May and rehearsals started in June. Preparation is just one thing that the audience forgets to take into account.

“Preparation is always an interesting aspect because you have choreography, music, staging of scenes so a lot of work goes together to bring forth a good show,” Heide said.

There will be eight showings of Gypsy. Guests can get tickets for performances on the Reitz Theater Website or at Ace Hardware in DuBois. Performances are scheduled to run throughout August 4th through August 7th and August 11th through the 13th. And on the 14th the show will be at 2 p.m.

