Letters: Ridding waterways of sewage and mosquitoes starts at home

River Parishes Community College and industry partners hosted a commissioning ceremony for the new process equipment training plant July 29 at RPCC's Gonzales campus. The PET plant was designed and built by local industry partners and will be used to train RPCC’s students enrolled in programs such as process technology, instrumentation and electrical technology, millwright, welding and other industry-related programs. Additionally, industry partners will be able to provide new-hire refresher training, continuing education and troubleshooting training at the site, a news release said.

GONZALES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO