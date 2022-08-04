Letters: Ridding waterways of sewage and mosquitoes starts at home

Read on www.theadvocate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Truth About Zion Williamson's New NBA ContractWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Around Ascension for Aug. 10, 2022
Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit a candidate announcement for the Nov. 8 election. Announcements should be mailed to ascension@theadvocate.com. A color photo can be submitted of the candidate, and should be a high resolution jpg file sent as an attachment to the email. All announcements must be 350...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: East Baton Rouge and Kenner are joining the body camera club, and it's about time
Step by step, community by community, more and more of our Louisiana law enforcement agencies are improving policing — and public safety — by adding body cameras. The Kenner Police Department is the latest large law enforcement agency to sign on, after inking a 10-year, $5.5 million deal with Axon Enterprises Inc.
theadvocate.com
1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon
The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Aug. 10, 2022
Seventh annual Livingston Parish Book Fest on the way. Livingston Parish Library announces the return of its annual book festival celebrating books, literacy and the parish. The Livingston Parish Book Festival will be hosted Oct. 15 at the Main Branch in Livingston. The seventh annual book fest will mark the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Volunteer firefighters honored for their dedication to Ascension Parish
Firefighters with the St. Amant and Fifth Ward Volunteer fire departments were recently honored for their service. Firefighter Ryan Moran received a 10-year award for his service in the St. Amant area during the recent fire department meeting. Eric Hughes received the St. Amant VFD training award, and Christian Fetters...
theadvocate.com
News about LSU boot camp, name and ownership change for concrete company, new offices for Paul Davis Restoration
Ricchiuti to speak at New Orleans Chamber luncheon Aug. 19. The New Orleans Chamber will hold its Third Quarter Business Luncheon at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 in the Sheraton New Orleans Grand Ballroom, 500 Canal St. Peter Ricchiuti, founder and director of Burkenroad Reports and a business professor at the...
theadvocate.com
How long is too long in parish government? Ascension weighs term limits for president, council
First-term Ascension Parish Councilman Joel Robert has been urging his council colleagues for the past few months to consider term limits for themselves and the parish president. Robert says term limits would keep people from becoming entrenched, foster turnover that could spur term-limited local officials to seek higher office and...
theadvocate.com
Pens, paper, notebooks headed to students in need thanks to Livingston's Assess the Need campaign
Assess the Need volunteer David Alford spent Thursday morning putting boxes of school supplies into vehicles during 22nd annual Assess the Need school supplies distribution day. School representatives drove through the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker throughout the day to pickup supplies collected and purchased as part...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Hundreds gather for JayDaYoungan's funeral in Bogalusa: 'He'd give you the shirt off his back'
BOGALUSA — More than 300 people crowded the Bogalusa High School auditorium Sunday for the funeral of native rapper JayDaYoungan, who was killed last month after a five-year career that amassed 2.8 million Instagram followers and 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is...
theadvocate.com
Letters: With law enforcement scarce, private citizens need guns for protection
Citizens realize that outsourcing their personal protection to governmental agencies no longer works, and citizens must be self-reliant and prepared to protect themselves. The current lawlessness sweeping America confirms the need to preserve our constitutional right to bear arms, resulting in more gun sales and more concealed carry permits issued.
theadvocate.com
RPCC, industry partners host commissioning Ceremony for process equipment training plant
River Parishes Community College and industry partners hosted a commissioning ceremony for the new process equipment training plant July 29 at RPCC's Gonzales campus. The PET plant was designed and built by local industry partners and will be used to train RPCC’s students enrolled in programs such as process technology, instrumentation and electrical technology, millwright, welding and other industry-related programs. Additionally, industry partners will be able to provide new-hire refresher training, continuing education and troubleshooting training at the site, a news release said.
theadvocate.com
Can a Hammond man disqualified from the mayor's race for a false address reverse the decision?
A Hammond man seeking to be the city’s next mayor is fighting to reverse his disqualification in the race after the address on his voter registration failed to match his home address. Darryl David Smith filed his appeal after a state district court judge ruled in favor of a...
theadvocate.com
On the area arts and cultural scene: A telescope celebration, 'Wizard' tickets and Bey-thoven sign-up
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host NASA's Webb Space Telescope Community Event during its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The museum was selected to join hundreds of sites across the country to celebrate the release of the first full-color, science images from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s next space science observatory.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for July 18-22, 2022
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Brandon T. Dupuy, executory process. Regions Bank v. Rose S. Ricketts, moneys due. Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jordan Youngblood, moneys due. Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Monique Cundiff and Jason Cundiff, contract. Capital One Bank v. Jimmy Jeter, executory judgment. Capital One Bank v. Amanda D....
theadvocate.com
Summer programming is wrapping up at Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center
Summer programming is wrapping up at Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center, 220 E. Oak St., in downtown Ponchatoula. The arts center will host an opening for its August Art Exhibit, featuring work by Marceo Brim, Hal Wilke and Joshua Duncan from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. The opening will feature live music by by JJRees.
theadvocate.com
Versatility, experience there for Dutchtown volleyball
Having a team filled with players that can do multiple things well sets you up for success and, if those players have experience as well, that’s a bonus. “We have great versatility with a number of our players returning," said Dutchtown volleyball coach Patrick Ricks. "They have experience and can play multiple positions on the front and back row.”
Comments / 0