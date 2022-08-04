Beavis And Butt-Head Comment on BTS in New Episodes

Netflix's new hit series The Sandman is based on a DC Comics series set in the DC Universe, the same universe with superheroes like Batman and Superman, but the television is not. In fact, several DC Comics characters who appear in the first volumes of The Sandman comic book are removed or replaced in the television series. The DC logo doesn't appear ahead of The Sandman's episodes, which instead show only the Warner Bros. Television introduction. Some may wonder if this has anything to do with the recent controversial decisions made by Warner Bros. Discovery regarding the DC brand. The Sandman co-creator Neil Gaiman, who also works on the show, says that's not the case.

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO