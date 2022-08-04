Beavis And Butt-Head Comment on BTS in New Episodes

Read on comicbook.com
ComicBook
Netflix's The Sandman Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
Nettlix's The Sandman is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, having achieved an 89% Tomatometer score, with forty-five reviews having been submitted. Sandman is the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's famous comic series, which as been lingering in development limbo for decades. Now That Sandman is here, there's certainly a lot riding on it – both in terms of providing a show that hardcore fans of The Sandman comic will appreciate, and attracting a mainstream viewer audience. And Netflix's version of Sandman has to do it all without the benefit of those DC Universe connections.
ComicBook
The Orville Releases Norm Macdonald Tribute Video
The Orville has released a new video paying tribute to cast member Norm Macdonald. Macdonald was a comedian best known to many for his five seasons on Saturday Night Live, including three anchoring Weekend Update. He later played voice roles for Seth MacFarlane's animated shows like Family Guy and joined MacFarlane's live-action sci-fi series The Orville as the voice of alien engineer Yaphit. Macdonald died in September 2021, sometime after recording his lines for The Orville's long-delayed third season, which now -- along with his Emmy-nominated, posthumously released Netflix special Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special -- makes up some of his final work.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
WWE・
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Chief Teases Rick and Michonne Spinoff
The Walking Dead is ending — but the story of Rick and Michonne is far from over. At San Diego Comic-Con, stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira revealed they're reuniting in a new Walking Dead spinoff series that will replace the Rick Grimes movie trilogy previously announced by AMC. As the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead wrap up later this year without the fan-favorite couple, Gurira said the as-yet-untitled series will bring fans "the conclusion of this story of Rick and Michonne." The end of that story begins with a six-episode first season set to premiere in 2023 on AMC+.
ComicBook
New Superman Series Still Set for Cartoon Network Despite Warner Bros Cancellations
Despite Warner Bros. Discovery canceling a number of DC projects across HBO Max, a Superman animated series is still scheduled to debut on Cartoon Network next year. Warner Bros. announced My Adventures With Superman last year during a WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation alongside Batman: Caped Crusader, giving the streaming service and TV network new content featuring the World's Finest superheroes. However, after Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. Luckily, My Adventures With Superman appears to have been saved from the WB chopping block – at least for now.
ComicBook
The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Explains Why Netflix Series Isn't Part of the DC Universe
Netflix's new hit series The Sandman is based on a DC Comics series set in the DC Universe, the same universe with superheroes like Batman and Superman, but the television is not. In fact, several DC Comics characters who appear in the first volumes of The Sandman comic book are removed or replaced in the television series. The DC logo doesn't appear ahead of The Sandman's episodes, which instead show only the Warner Bros. Television introduction. Some may wonder if this has anything to do with the recent controversial decisions made by Warner Bros. Discovery regarding the DC brand. The Sandman co-creator Neil Gaiman, who also works on the show, says that's not the case.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Tease Season 2 as "Season 1 on Steroids"
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuted with a critically-acclaimed first season that left Star Trek fans eager for more. They're going to get it as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 has already wrapped filming. As for what Season 2 will entail, the stars suggest it'll be like Season 1, but more so. Speaking to Collider about the new season, star Ethan Peck, who plays Spock, said that co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers "describes Season 2 as Season 1 on steroids. I think that's probably the most accurate way to put it." Christina Chong, who plays La'an Noonien-Singh, added, "Yeah, I agree. It takes everything to another level. For example, the fantasy episode, episode eight, which came out of nowhere, that will be topped in Season 2."
ComicBook
Idris Elba Teases "Big" DC Return
Idris Elba is taking another shot at the DC Universe as Bloodsport. Filmmaker James Gunn's The Suicide Squad introduced Elba's Robert DuBois, a world-class marksman who wields anything as a deadly weapon. Incarcerated at the Belle Reve correctional facility for hospitalizing Superman — the high-tech armored assassin shot the Man of Steel with a Kryptonite bullet — A.R.G.U.S. Director Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) recruited the reluctant rogue to her new Task Force X. After Gunn revived DuBois' rival, the vigilante Peacemaker (John Cena), for his own spinoff series on HBO Max, Elba is teasing his return to the DC Extended Universe.
ComicBook
MultiVersus Teases New Season 1 Modes, Cosmetics, and More
In case you somehow missed it, MultiVersus developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games previously announced that Season 1 of the free-to-play platform brawler was indefinitely delayed. That delay included the delay of Morty from Rick and Morty as well, who is expected to join MultiVersus at the launch of Season 1. Over the weekend, however, the developer of MultiVersus teased what players can expect from the upcoming Season 1.
ComicBook
Batman: The Animated Series Mondo Batman and Joker Figures Are Up For Pre-Order
Following a debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 last month, pre-orders for Mondo's outstanding Batman: The Animated Series sixth-scale action figures are up for pre-order with free shipping. The Batman figure is an update to a previously sold out figure while the Joker is a standard version of their limited edition SDCC exclusive. A breakdown of each figure can be found below. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout.
Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Are Gonna Play With Puppies, So We Want To Know ALL Your Questions For Them
5 Romantic Comedies You Definitely Should Have Seen Already
ComicBook
Paranormal Activity Producer Not Interested in Continuing Series
Last year saw the surprise revival of the Paranormal Activity franchise with the Paramount+ exclusive movie Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The first film in the series in six years, fans of the found-footage horror series weren't exactly thrilled with it because it largely abandoned the continuity of the previous movies. Turns out that producer Jason Blum wasn't too keen on it either, advocating for the franchise to come to an end in a new interview. "It has been enough already," Blum told Variety. "That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible." So could there be more anyway? Blum won't rule it out.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds's Maximum Effort Productions Signs First-Look Deal With FuboTV
Maximum Effort Productions, a production company co-founded by Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey in 2018, and FuboTV Inc., the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today a first-look deal for unscripted content. As part of the deal for an exclusive first-look for unscripted TV series, Maximum Effort will launch Maximum Effort Network, a linear channel on FuboTV, and will also have a blind scripted deal with FuboTV. The new Maximum Effort Network will join Fubo's already robust sports, news and entertainment lineup. Maximum Effort Productions has been granted creative control over the channel's content.
ComicBook
Rosario Dawson Clarifies Her Comments About Jon Bernthal's Punisher Returning to the MCU
The lines between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Netflix's collection of Marvel heroes continue to be blurred. Despite shows like Daredevil and Luke Cage subtly addressing events from the MCU, many assumed their universe ran adjacent to Kevin Feige's playground. Most of that is due to the TV-MA nature of those shows, as it is a far cry from what many have come to expect from the family-friendly MCU. That all began to change this past December, when Vincent D'Onofrio reprised his role as Kingpin in Hawkeye and Charlie Cox made his long-awaited return as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
ComicBook
When and Where to Watch The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022
The new series Tales of the Walking Dead is among the Walking Dead spinoff shows AMC will highlight during The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022. A live episode of the after-show Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special will preview the upcoming first season of Tales of TWD, the episodic anthology series premiering August 14 on AMC. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple will tease the future of TWDU, revealing exclusive intel on Norman Reedus' still-untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon; Isle of the Dead, the Maggie and Negan spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and the as-yet-untitled spinoff series reuniting Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Says Watching First Episode Was A "Religious Experience" For Dave Filoni
Star Wars: Ahsoka is currently in production and according to star Rosario Dawson there's at least one episode of the show that's fully cut together and completed. And, according to Dawson, showrunner Dave Filoni's first viewing of that Ahsoka episode was nothing short of a "religious experience." While appearing on a panel for the C2E2 convention in Chicago, Dawson said the following about where things currently stand with Star Wars: Ahsoka:
