John Legend Says Kanye West Friendship Damaged By Trump, Presidential Run

Candace Cameron Bure Laughs As She Receives a JoJo Siwa PR Gift Amid Drama
"Coincidence? Just weird timing? I don't know." Candace Cameron Bure just received quite an interesting package in the mail. Amid her ongoing drama with JoJo Siwa, the actress shared a video on her Instagram Stories, in which she revealed that she was sent a JoJo Siwa-themed craft set in a PR package. In the clip, Candace, 46, laughed as she showed the gift, and pointed out the "weird timing" of the package.
John Leguizamo Slams James Franco's Fidel Castro Casting: 'Boycott! This F'd up'
The film's producer says they "combed through the entire ranks of actors with Latin roots in Hollywood" and said Franco -- whose father is of Portuguese descent -- "had the closest facial likeness." James Franco will reportedly portray Fidel Castro in a new biopic about the Cuban leader's daughter, Alina...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split After 9 Months Together
The reality star and "Saturday Night Live" alum were first romantically linked last fall. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance has come to an end. As first reported by E! News on Friday, the reality star and "Saturday Night Live" alum have split after nine months together. Insiders told...
Willow Smith Reacts to Will Smith Oscars Slap: 'Our Humanness Isn't Accepted'
The musician said the moment her father slapped Chris Rock, and its aftermath, didn't "rock me as much as my own internal demons." Willow Smith has weighed in on the infamous Oscars moment her father walked up to the stage and slapped Chris Rock. Wil Smith has taken responsibility for his action and publicly apologized multiple times.
