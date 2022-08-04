ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Lions' Jared Goff: Expected to play Friday night

Lions coach Dan Campbell suggested Goff and other starters will play about one quarter in Friday's preseason game against Atlanta, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Campbell also said the Falcons will play their starters, perhaps making this one of the few preseason openers in which the first...
CBS Sports

Giants' Robert Foster: Full go at practice Monday

Foster (undisclosed) was a full participant during Monday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Foster was injured making a diving catch during Wednesday's practice and needed to be carted off the field. However, the undrafted wideout appears to have avoided a major injury and has already returned to full participation after sporting a non-contact jersey Sunday. Although Foster is probably a longshot to make the roster, he does have history with head coach Brian Daboll, playing for him at Alabama and also spending the 2018 and 2019 campaigns with him in Buffalo.
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Heads to bench Sunday

Merrifield is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Merrifield has seen each of his first three starts with the Blue Jays in center field, and he should serve as the team's primary option at the position for at least the next week after George Springer (elbow) went on the injured list Saturday. However, Raimel Tapia will get the nod in center field Sunday in place of Merrifield, who has gotten off to a 5-for-13 start to his Blue Jays career while adding two runs, one RBI and one stolen base.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Vince Biegel: Lands on IR

The Ravens placed Biegel (Achilles) on injured reserve Monday. As expected, Biegel lands on IR after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury during Thursday's practice. The 29-year-old played just five games over the past two seasons while recovering from a previous torn Achilles in August 2020. In Biegel's absence, Daelin Hayes, Jeremiah Moon and Chuck Wiley are all candidates for increased opportunities throughout training camp and preseason games.
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sitting out preseason opener

Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Rodgers won't play during Friday's preseason contest against San Francisco, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Rodgers didn't play a single snap last preseason, so it's no surprise to see Jordan Love be handed the reins for Friday's matchup. However, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, LaFleur said the team is still considering allowing Rodgers to see the field during the Packers' final preseason matchup, August 25 at Kansas City. The veteran quarterback could benefit from some additional reps with his revamped receiving corps, which includes newcomers like Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watkins (knee), in addition to incumbents Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Goes five innings in rehab start

McCullers (forearm) struck out five over five innings and allowed five runs on seven hits -- including two home runs -- and three walks in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Sugar Land. Making what was expected to be the fourth and final start of his minor-league rehab assignment, McCullers...
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate

LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clay Holmes: Takes second straight blown save

Holmes (5-3) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one innings, taking a blown save and the loss Friday versus the Cardinals. Holmes was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the eighth inning, but he allowed a two-run double to Paul DeJong. The Yankees couldn't even the score, leaving Holmes with his second loss and second blown save in as many appearances. Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reported after the game that manager Aaron Boone said Aroldis Chapman would have received a save chance had Holmes held the lead. With Holmes' form slipping, his time as the Yankees' closer could be drawing to a close. The right-hander has a 2.12 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB while going 17-for-21 in save chances across 46.2 innings this season.
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Misses practice

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that Brooks sat out Friday's practice while dealing with a tight hamstring, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. It's likely that Seattle will take every precaution when it comes to Brooks' health this offseason after he finished the 2021 campaign with the NFL's second-most tackles (184). In the starting inside linebacker's absence, backups Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Tanner Muse should see increased reps this preseason.
CBS Sports

Twins' Nick Gordon: Records theft in Saturday's win

Gordon went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays. Gordon was involved in a scary collision with Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza, who left the game with a dislocated shoulder. Gordon was able to stay in and played the full game in center field. He's made himself valuable to the Twins with Byron Buxton battling nagging injuries lately -- Gordon has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 14-for-27 (.519) in that span. The outfielder has a .284/.333/.440 slash line, five steals, five home runs, 20 RBI and 29 runs scored through 254 plate appearances. He should still have a regular path to playing time with Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Trevor Larnach (abdomen) sidelined, leaving left field wide open as well as center when Buxton needs rest.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out of lineup

Cooper will not start Saturday against the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper returned from a wrist injury Wednesday and went 1-for-8 with a double and two RBI in his first two games back in the lineup. He'll get a rest Saturday, with Lewin Diaz at first base and Jesus Aguilar serving as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports

Braves' Ian Anderson: Demoted to Triple-A

Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 4.2 innings Friday and has a 6.62 ERA across his past eight starts, leading Atlanta to remove him from the rotation and send him to the minors. Anderson could receive another look in the majors down the stretch, but for now he'll look to straighten things out at Triple-A. Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move, though he isn't guaranteed to step into the rotation since Atlanta was employing a six-man rotation following the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline.
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Makes cameo off bench

Tucker (illness) appeared off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Guardians, drawing a walk in his lone plate appearance. Tucker was out of the lineup for a fourth straight game due to an illness, but he showed enough improvement from Saturday to be available as a bench option for the series finale. After coming on as a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth, Tucker played an inning in right field. He'll likely be ready to rejoin the lineup when the Astros return to action Tuesday against the Rangers.
CBS Sports

Royals' Nick Pratto: Delivers game-winning hit

Pratto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox. Pratto walked it off in the ninth inning with a two-out solo shot off Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock. After beginning his major-league career with three multi-hit efforts in his first five games, Pratto's cooled off noticeably. Saturday's homer made this just the second time the first baseman has hit safely in consecutive contests this year. He's slashing .196/.313/.393 with two long balls, five RBI, four runs scored, a triple and three doubles through 67 plate appearances. Despite the growing pains, the Royals are likely to give the 23-year-old an extended audition in a lost season for the team.
