Laurel, NE

Suspect Arrested in Mysterious Deaths of Four People in Two Burning Homes

By Josh Fiallo
 5 days ago
REUTERS

The tiny town of Laurel, Nebraska, was rocked on Thursday by the mysterious deaths of four people found in two burning homes, authorities said.

All four bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds, the Nebraska State Patrol confirmed in a press release Friday. The agency said Laurel resident Jason Jones, 42, has been arrested in connection with the killings, but no motive has been released.

Reports of an explosion at the first home came around 3 a.m., said Colonel John A. Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol. First responders rushed to the scene and found one person, 53-year-old Michelle Ebeling, dead inside the house.

While the city’s volunteer firefighters and police were at the scene, a second explosion and fire broke out shortly after—about three blocks north of the first scene. Inside a burning home, Bolduc said three bodies were found: Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55. All three were residents of the home.

The colonel did acknowledge that those involved likely knew each other, especially given the size of Laurel—which is home to just 974 residents.

“Incidents like this can change a community,” Bolduc said.

Bolduc said Thursday that a potential suspect may have fled the scene shortly after the explosion in a silver sedan with a passenger inside. Ultimately, state troopers arrested Jones after a SWAT team raided his home and found him in his bedroom, suffering from severe burns.

Authorities say Jones was transported to a hospital in Lincoln to treat his injuries.

Doug Furlich posted on Facebook that he heard an explosion around 3 a.m. Thursday and looked outside. There, he saw smoke billowing from a home two blocks away.

Furlich said he went to do his own investigating but was stopped by responding authorities. Soon after, he posted that he saw more smoke, this time from a house two blocks north of him.

“Ok, this is strange as hell,” posted Furlich . “Just now there is smoke coming from a place two blocks north of me!!! Just dispatched rescue there as well.”

Laurel is located about 100 miles northwest of Omaha. With only a volunteer firefighting force and a single full-time police officer, according to its website, it relies on nearby agencies for assistance.

Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda said Thursday that Laurel is known as a safe community. When asked if there was an ongoing threat to locals, he told Laurel residents to remain vigilant.

“I'm sure people knew each other, but everybody knows everybody in this small community,” Koranda said. “People need to be vigilant and if they see something out of the ordinary, please call us.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

kscj.com

TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY

THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES. JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE...
waynedailynews.com

Cedar County Court Documents Add More Details To Laurel Homicides

UPDATE – Sunday, August 7, 2022 3:20pm. LAUREL, NE – According to an affidavit filed in Cedar County Court in Hartington, Nebraska, State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath’s Mini Mart in Laurel and secured video footage from the night before two deadly incidents in Laurel. The footage reportedly shows Jason Jones filling two gas cans Wednesday night, approximately seven hours before two fires at different homes on Elm Street in Laurel. Investigators also found receipts for the purchase of gas cans at Cubby’s in Laurel and Fleet Farm in Sioux City.
kfornow.com

UPDATED BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Identified in Laurel Multiple Homicide Investigation

State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc briefing reporters in Laurel Thursday. (KFOR NEWS August 5, 2022) (NORFOLK, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a suspect in connection with four homicides that occurred in Laurel early Thursday morning. The investigation included two scenes on Elm Street in Laurel. Each scene included a residence with a fire.
iheart.com

Multiple fatalities reported in Laurel, Nebraska

(Laurel, NE) -- Multiple fatalities are being reported in a northeast Nebraska town. A large police presence has been seen in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. The Nebraska State Patrol says there are multiple deaths involving multiple scenes but no other information has been released. The state patrol will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.
iheart.com

UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol Investigating Four Deaths in Laurel, NE

(Laurel, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol releases more details after multiple fatalities were reported in Laurel, in northeast Nebraska, early Thursday morning. A large police presence is in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc said, "In total, we have four individuals deceased at two different crime scenes about three blocks apart. Foul play is suspected in these deaths." Laurel is about 45 minutes west of Sioux City and about 2 hours north of Omaha.
WOWT

BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
