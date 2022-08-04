ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — $5 turned into $200,000 for Nyasia Campbell of Whiteville. Campbell bought her lucky Mega Bucks ticket scratch-off from Minuteman Food Mart on Washington Street in Whiteville. She arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize and, after required tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
kiss951.com

Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina

It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
3 great pizza places in North Carolina

If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
WNCT

ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
WNCT

McDonald’s looking to hire over 14,000 people in North Carolina, Virginia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A McDonald’s hiring day event is happening on August 9. Local franchises of McDonald’s are seeking to hire over 14,000 employees to join restaurants throughout North Carolina and Virginia this fall. These locations include Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Raleigh/Durham, and Wilmington in North Carolina and Roanoke, Va. With this need to hire people, […]
107 JAMZ

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
WBTW News13

Rare white turtle found on North Carolina beach

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WGHP) — A rare white turtle was found last month along a North Carolina beach, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Parks Service workers. The first sea turtle nest along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore hatched on July 23, and several more nests have hatched since then. NPS officials excavating the […]
