PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mural at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia could be in jeopardy of being replaced. Full Court Development has purchased the lot next to the mural and plans on constructing a three-story mixed-use building that would block the mural and upset some in the community. The mural commemorates King’s visit to Philadelphia on Aug. 3, 1965. Ten thousand people were on hand at 40th and Lancaster to hear the civil rights icon speak. Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins organized a rally Friday night imploring the developer to keep the homage to King on the new building. “We’re not trying to stop development, but we are trying to stop you from taking away from our history,” Jenkins said. “They had an opportunity to come and present something that was acceptable to the community that will preserve the image that is on that mural. It’s very simple. If you’re going to build a building there, take one side of the building and put the mural back.” Eyewitness News reached out to the developer for comment, but we have not heard back.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO