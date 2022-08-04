ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PhillyBite

The Diving Horse Restaurant in Avalon, NJ

- If you're looking for a farm-to-table restaurant in Avalon, NJ, you've come to the right place. Seafood is the focus at The Diving Horse, and the upscale-rustic setting and seasonal menu is sure to please. Moreover, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer with the restaurant's BYOB policy while dining on a delicious seafood-focused menu.
AVALON, NJ
phillyyimby.com

Superstructure Rises at 1429-31 Federal Street in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is making progress at a four-story, 42-unit mixed-use residential and commercial development at 1429-31 Federal Street in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia. The development rises on the north side of the block between South Broad Street and South 15th Street. Designed by Vincent Mancini, the development will span 34,668 square feet and feature retail space at the ground floor, a green roof, and parking for 14 bicycles. Permits list Top Gun Enterprises as the contractor and a construction cost of $3.8 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Thousands flock to 2nd Street Festival following three-year hiatus

Philadelphians flocked to this year’s 2nd Street Festival after the pandemic caused consecutive cancellations for the annual summer event. Despite the heat, attendees and vendors made the most of it. The near mile-long stretch between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street saw thousands enjoy food, shopping, and the occasional...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Exterior Work Nearly Complete at The Laurel Rittenhouse in Rittenhouse Square, Center City

The tallest development in Center City is wrapping exterior construction outside while work continues inside. At 1911 Walnut Street, The Laurel Rittenhouse dominates the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by Southern Land Company, the tower stands 604 feet and 48 stories tall, with a four-story podium to the north. The skyscraper will feature 185 rental units and 64 luxury condominiums, along with retail space, an Equinox gym, and amenity space in the podium and on the 27th floor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler

Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
AMBLER, PA
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange native displays her ‘home’ in Philadelphia museum

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Ellen Hanauer, a West Orange native, was selected from artists across the country to participate in “This Is My Home,” an exhibit at the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia, Pa. The museum chose five artists to share their personal histories, experiences and hopes. “Each...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Phillymag.com

Where to Eat Halal in Philly

Whether you want to dive into barbacoa, plov, or a whole bunch of kebabs, check out these 21 halal restaurants in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is an underrated destination for halal food, the method by which meat is prepared for permissible consumption in the Muslim community. Just like NYC, D.C., or parts of Jersey, though, the range of halal restaurants here varies in cuisine and reflects the different cultures of people who live here — be it immigrant communities from Asian and African countries, or the city’s significant Black American Muslim population who has been practicing Islam since the 1960s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Crumbl Cookies is OPEN in Cherry Hill

- The new location of Crumbl Cookies is now open in Cherry Hill. The company has been growing like crazy, thanks to social media marketing and various flavors. The brand's Cherry Hill location will open on February 22nd and will have a soft opening on Friday and Saturday. The bakery will serve its signature cookies in six different flavors and rotate a variety of flavors.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Health Department Declares Heat Advisory For Beginning Of Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dangerous heat will remain in the Philadelphia region through the beginning of the workweek, prompting the city’s health department to declare a heat advisory. The heat advisory will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m. and last through Tuesday at 9 p.m. Monday’s high will climb up to 96 and Tuesday will see a high of 94. “The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat,” Health Commissioner Dr....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Chestnut Hill Hospital to be sold to Temple Health, Redeemer and PCOM

Three Philadelphia health institutions have teamed up to acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health, the latest sale announced by the Reading-based hospital system. A consortium formed by Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine will take over the 148-bed teaching hospital in Northwest Philadelphia, which was founded in 1903.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Play Board Games in and Around Philly

Get in on the tabletop action at one of the region's many places to try your hand at a new-to-you game. Board games have a lot more to offer than Monopoly and Scrabble these days. While the long hours at home and Zoom fatigue during the pandemic may have contributed to a board-game boom, Philly was undergoing something of a renaissance in the genre even before COVID darkened our doorsteps. Here are all the places ready to pour you a drink or offer you a chair as you play one of your old favorites — or enter a whole new world of tabletop gaming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia

- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Martin Luther King Jr. Mural In West Philadelphia Could Be In Jeopardy Of Being Replaced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mural at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia could be in jeopardy of being replaced. Full Court Development has purchased the lot next to the mural and plans on constructing a three-story mixed-use building that would block the mural and upset some in the community. The mural commemorates King’s visit to Philadelphia on Aug. 3, 1965. Ten thousand people were on hand at 40th and Lancaster to hear the civil rights icon speak. Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins organized a rally Friday night imploring the developer to keep the homage to King on the new building. “We’re not trying to stop development, but we are trying to stop you from taking away from our history,” Jenkins said. “They had an opportunity to come and present something that was acceptable to the community that will preserve the image that is on that mural. It’s very simple. If you’re going to build a building there, take one side of the building and put the mural back.” Eyewitness News reached out to the developer for comment, but we have not heard back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2nd Street Festival Brings Beer Gardens, Food Trucks, And Live Music To Northern Liberties For 1st Time In 2 Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2nd Street Festival returned to Northern Liberties Sunday after a two-year hiatus. Chopper 3 was over the all-day party on 2nd Street between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street. Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend the event which featured over 200 small businesses, including local food trucks and vendors. People were out there showing off their best moves listening to live music and beating the heat at one of the festival’s 15 beer and cocktail gardens.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

