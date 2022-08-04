Read on www.phillymag.com
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
PhillyBite
The Diving Horse Restaurant in Avalon, NJ
- If you're looking for a farm-to-table restaurant in Avalon, NJ, you've come to the right place. Seafood is the focus at The Diving Horse, and the upscale-rustic setting and seasonal menu is sure to please. Moreover, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer with the restaurant's BYOB policy while dining on a delicious seafood-focused menu.
Wyck historic house ties legacy of its family to Germantown community
The Wyck, a historic house, garden and museum in Germantown, is connecting its history to its community through summer programs for the entire family.
phillyyimby.com
Superstructure Rises at 1429-31 Federal Street in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is making progress at a four-story, 42-unit mixed-use residential and commercial development at 1429-31 Federal Street in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia. The development rises on the north side of the block between South Broad Street and South 15th Street. Designed by Vincent Mancini, the development will span 34,668 square feet and feature retail space at the ground floor, a green roof, and parking for 14 bicycles. Permits list Top Gun Enterprises as the contractor and a construction cost of $3.8 million.
Thousands flock to 2nd Street Festival following three-year hiatus
Philadelphians flocked to this year’s 2nd Street Festival after the pandemic caused consecutive cancellations for the annual summer event. Despite the heat, attendees and vendors made the most of it. The near mile-long stretch between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street saw thousands enjoy food, shopping, and the occasional...
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
phillyyimby.com
Exterior Work Nearly Complete at The Laurel Rittenhouse in Rittenhouse Square, Center City
The tallest development in Center City is wrapping exterior construction outside while work continues inside. At 1911 Walnut Street, The Laurel Rittenhouse dominates the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by Southern Land Company, the tower stands 604 feet and 48 stories tall, with a four-story podium to the north. The skyscraper will feature 185 rental units and 64 luxury condominiums, along with retail space, an Equinox gym, and amenity space in the podium and on the 27th floor.
Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler
Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange native displays her ‘home’ in Philadelphia museum
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Ellen Hanauer, a West Orange native, was selected from artists across the country to participate in “This Is My Home,” an exhibit at the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia, Pa. The museum chose five artists to share their personal histories, experiences and hopes. “Each...
Phillymag.com
Where to Eat Halal in Philly
Whether you want to dive into barbacoa, plov, or a whole bunch of kebabs, check out these 21 halal restaurants in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is an underrated destination for halal food, the method by which meat is prepared for permissible consumption in the Muslim community. Just like NYC, D.C., or parts of Jersey, though, the range of halal restaurants here varies in cuisine and reflects the different cultures of people who live here — be it immigrant communities from Asian and African countries, or the city’s significant Black American Muslim population who has been practicing Islam since the 1960s.
PhillyBite
Crumbl Cookies is OPEN in Cherry Hill
- The new location of Crumbl Cookies is now open in Cherry Hill. The company has been growing like crazy, thanks to social media marketing and various flavors. The brand's Cherry Hill location will open on February 22nd and will have a soft opening on Friday and Saturday. The bakery will serve its signature cookies in six different flavors and rotate a variety of flavors.
Philadelphia Health Department Declares Heat Advisory For Beginning Of Week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dangerous heat will remain in the Philadelphia region through the beginning of the workweek, prompting the city’s health department to declare a heat advisory. The heat advisory will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m. and last through Tuesday at 9 p.m. Monday’s high will climb up to 96 and Tuesday will see a high of 94. “The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat,” Health Commissioner Dr....
Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
phillyvoice.com
Chestnut Hill Hospital to be sold to Temple Health, Redeemer and PCOM
Three Philadelphia health institutions have teamed up to acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health, the latest sale announced by the Reading-based hospital system. A consortium formed by Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine will take over the 148-bed teaching hospital in Northwest Philadelphia, which was founded in 1903.
Phillymag.com
Where to Play Board Games in and Around Philly
Get in on the tabletop action at one of the region's many places to try your hand at a new-to-you game. Board games have a lot more to offer than Monopoly and Scrabble these days. While the long hours at home and Zoom fatigue during the pandemic may have contributed to a board-game boom, Philly was undergoing something of a renaissance in the genre even before COVID darkened our doorsteps. Here are all the places ready to pour you a drink or offer you a chair as you play one of your old favorites — or enter a whole new world of tabletop gaming.
PhillyBite
Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia
- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
fox29.com
Residents set up encampment to protest possible sale of Philadelphia affordable housing townhomes
PHILADELPHIA - Residents of a Philadelphia affordable living townhome community are protesting its possible sale by setting up a tent encampment. The University City Townhomes were told by a Philadelphia judge Friday that their encampment must be disassembled by Monday morning. The residents, many of whom are Black and Hispanic,...
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
Martin Luther King Jr. Mural In West Philadelphia Could Be In Jeopardy Of Being Replaced
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mural at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia could be in jeopardy of being replaced. Full Court Development has purchased the lot next to the mural and plans on constructing a three-story mixed-use building that would block the mural and upset some in the community. The mural commemorates King’s visit to Philadelphia on Aug. 3, 1965. Ten thousand people were on hand at 40th and Lancaster to hear the civil rights icon speak. Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins organized a rally Friday night imploring the developer to keep the homage to King on the new building. “We’re not trying to stop development, but we are trying to stop you from taking away from our history,” Jenkins said. “They had an opportunity to come and present something that was acceptable to the community that will preserve the image that is on that mural. It’s very simple. If you’re going to build a building there, take one side of the building and put the mural back.” Eyewitness News reached out to the developer for comment, but we have not heard back.
2nd Street Festival Brings Beer Gardens, Food Trucks, And Live Music To Northern Liberties For 1st Time In 2 Years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2nd Street Festival returned to Northern Liberties Sunday after a two-year hiatus. Chopper 3 was over the all-day party on 2nd Street between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street. Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend the event which featured over 200 small businesses, including local food trucks and vendors. People were out there showing off their best moves listening to live music and beating the heat at one of the festival’s 15 beer and cocktail gardens.
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
