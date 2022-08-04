ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, WI

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

See The Future Of Superior’s Hammond Avenue

It's a project that most people who travel the roadway have been looking forward to for a long time. And, when it's done - it'll transform the neighborhoods the avenue travels through with a totally different redesign. Superior's Hammond Avenue is scheduled for a major reconstruction project the next two...
SUPERIOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashland, WI
Government
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Ashland, WI
FOX 21 Online

14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
WLUC

Man seriously injured in single side by side crash

ERWIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single side by side crash that happened on South Davis Road on August 4 around 5:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man from Rochester Hills was driving the side by side with a female passenger. They were traveling...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
cbs3duluth.com

Bayfield County man found guilty of murdering neighbor

BAYFIELD, WI -- A jury found a Bayfield County man guilty of murdering his neighbor. Randy Erickson was charged with second degree murder in connection to the May 2020 incident. According to court documents, Erickson told police he shot and killed Michael Kinney. The two had spent years arguing over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Enbridge Line 5#Urban Construction

Comments / 0

Community Policy