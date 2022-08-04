16 states sue to block Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law

Read on www.axios.com
DeSantis to headline rallies for key GOP candidates across the country
It’s the Florida governor’s first real time stumping for out-of-state candidates as 2024 buzz grows.
'Not her body, not her choice': Indiana legislature passes near-total abortion ban
Indiana became the first state in the country since Roe. v. Wade was overturned to approve a near-total abortion ban Friday night. The big picture: The ban comes after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sent the issue of abortion rights back to the states. Many Republican states have already begun taking action to ban the procedure, but Indiana is the first to pass a bill following the ruling.
VP Harris meets with Utah's Rep. Romero about abortion rights
Vice President Kamala Harris met with state Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, and other Latina state legislators on Friday, to discuss fighting for abortion rights in their own states. State of play: Harris has met with state lawmakers, health care providers and activists to discuss reproductive rights since the...
Suspended Florida prosecutor: "I'm not going down without a fight"
Florida state attorney Andrew Warren vowed he is "not going down without a fight," after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him on Thursday. The big picture: Warren, the twice-elected state attorney for Hillsborough County, refused to enforce the state's 15-week abortion ban and condemned laws criminalizing gender-affirming health care. DeSantis...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Katie Hobbs for Arizona Governor
Republican Kari Lake has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has called for the decertification of the 2020 election.
Senators Romney and Lee helped kill a national price cap on insulin
Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee were among 43 Republicans who helped block a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs for people covered by private insurance. The Sunday morning vote was just three votes shy of passing the 60-vote threshold. The latest: The senate parliamentarian ruled that the insulin cap...
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority
Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL・
Virginia Residents to Get State Stimulus Checks
The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.
Trump-endorsed Michigan AG candidate named in state election probe
Michigan's attorney general is requesting a special prosecutor to investigate alleged election breaches concerning her Trump-endorsed challenger, Matthew DePerno, Reuters first reported Sunday. Why it matters: DePerno was previously accused of profiting off 2020 election conspiracies by Republican state senators, per Axios Detroit's Samuel Robinson. Driving the news: The request...
North Carolina school district plans to put AR-15s in every school
A North Carolina school district said Friday it plans to put AR-15 guns in every school in the event of a future mass shooting. Why it matters: The topic of arming teachers and school staff members has become an ongoing discussion in the United States in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, with some schools now training teachers to carry weapons.
Jury rules pharmacist who denied patient morning after pill did not discriminate
A jury ruled that a pharmacist who refused to fill her prescription for a morning-after pill based on his "beliefs" did not discriminate, but did award her $25,000 for the emotional harm caused, NBC News reports. The big picture: The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this...
Alex Jones' lawyer may face legal repercussions after phone records disclosure
Alex Jones’ lawyer may face professional or legal consequences after accidentally sending his client's phone records to the opposing counsel, Reuters reports. Driving the news: Frederico Reynal, who represented the Infowars host in a civil trial that concluded this week, sent a trove of Jones' previously undisclosed phone data to the legal team representing two Sandy Hook Elementary School families who sued the conspiracy theorist for defamation.
Stephen Breyer says America goes the wrong way "from time to time"
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Saturday made his first public appearance since his retirement, speaking to the American Bar Association Conference in Chicago about his views of the future and the work judges do. The big picture: Breyer officially retired from the high court at the end of...
Ohio (somehow) not named the most Midwestern state
Ope, this can't be right. Driving the news: Using descriptions from local Airbnb listings, the Washington Post recently ranked the "most Midwestern" states in an effort to better define "America's vaguest region." The top three: Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin. Ohio, inexplicably, ranked second to last, edging out only South Dakota.
New York mayor asks for federal aid as Texas buses in migrants
Mayor Eric Adams of New York called for federal assistance Sunday as he criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending charter buses of migrants to the city. Driving the news: The Republican governor has expanded to New York City a program that has bussed migrants to Washington as part of a protest against the Biden Administration's border policies.
Trump targets Wisconsin GOP lawmaker for not overturning election results
Former President Trump recently spoke out against a Wisconsin GOP lawmaker who he has been pushing to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 election results. The big picture: A nonpartisan audit of the 2020 presidential race results in Wisconsin found no evidence of widespread voter fraud and said the state's election was "largely safe and secure."
Biden negative for COVID after weeklong "rebound" case
President Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 after seven straight days of testing positive from a "rebound" case, the White House said Saturday. The big picture: Biden originally tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. The president then tested negative after a five-day treatment with the antiviral Paxlovid. He has had a "rebound" COVID case since last Saturday.
Trump still favorite to top GOP ticket in 2024 at Dallas CPAC
Former President Trump remains the favorite to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee among the most active conservatives. Driving the news: Trump got 69% of the vote in a straw poll conducted at the weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, affirming the ex-president's continuing popularity since he left the White House.
