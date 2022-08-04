16 states sue to block Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law

Indiana became the first state in the country since Roe. v. Wade was overturned to approve a near-total abortion ban Friday night. The big picture: The ban comes after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sent the issue of abortion rights back to the states. Many Republican states have already begun taking action to ban the procedure, but Indiana is the first to pass a bill following the ruling.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO