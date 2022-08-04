ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water advisory issued for parts of Del. beaches due to elevated bacteria

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 3 days ago
WDEL 1150AM

Recreational Water Advisories issued along 3 Delaware beaches

DNREC has issued a recreational water advisory for parts of Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany Beaches after finding increased levels of bacteria. Health officials believe the bacteria is coming from wildlife feeding hear the surf, with the advisory saying "recent nearshore concentrations of baitfish and other potential food courses, such as 'sea angels or sea butterflies', which have been observed in higher concentrations lately, increase the likelihood of wildlife feeding near the surf zone."
WHYY

Delaware beach bacteria warnings lifted

Despite this week’s scorching heat, beachgoers at a handful of Delaware beaches had been warned not to spend too much time in the water. That’s because high levels of bacteria had been detected in parts of the state’s most popular ocean spots in Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany beaches.
