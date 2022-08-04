ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Cookie Monsters Rejoice: August 4 Is Nat'l Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Chocolate chip cookies have been a delicious classic since the late 1930's.

So, for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, consider going to Arlington, for the state's best chocolate chip cookies, according to Tastingtable.com.

Livin' The Pie Life provides locals with a variety of fresh desserts, but their cookies are known for a crisp edge and gooey center, the site said.

The bakery cooks their treats from scratch each morning and uses a combination of dark and semi-sweet chocolate chips, Tastingtable.com said.

The storefront is located at 2166 North Glebe Road.

Click here for Tastytable.com's full list of the country's best chocolate chip cookies.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Government
Daily Voice

Truck Destroyed By Accidental Engine Fire In Maryland

A Maryland homeowner got an unexpected surprise when he was working on his truck and it suddenly went up in flames. In Garrett County, shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 on Walnut Bottom Road in Swanton, the owner of a 2004 Ford Ranger was working on his vehicle when there was a mechanical malfunction, causing the truck to go up in flames, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
SWANTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Dark Chocolate#Nat#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Tastingtable Com#Tastytable Com
Daily Voice

Texas Fugitive Nabbed By Police In Albany

A Texas man on the run from justice has been nabbed by police in the Capital District. Troopers busted Jovan Washington, age 41, of McKinney, Texas, during a traffic stop in Albany Tuesday, Aug. 2, New York State Police said. Officers with the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) were inspecting...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Injured In Single-Vehicle Cold Spring Harbor Crash

Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Long Island overnight. It happened around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in Cold Spring Harbor. The man, identified as Jeramy Reiderer, age 30, of Seaford, was operating a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Route 25A, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a guardrail near Route 108, Suffolk County Police said.
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Police Issue Alert For Missing Teen From Yorktown

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy from the region who was reported missing. Northern Westchester resident Kristan “John John” Lee, of Yorktown, was announced missing Sunday, Aug. 7, by Yorktown Police. It’s believed that Lee took an Uber to Port Chester...
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke

A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead. The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said. Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area...
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
Daily Voice

NJSP: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash on Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig being driven erratically on the westbound highway when the crash occurred on the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Lakewood Man Gets 25 Years State Prison In Fatal Stabbing

A 33-year-old man from Lakewood has been sentenced to 25 years in New Jersey state prison in a fatal stabbing, authorities said. Jorge Santiago-Garcia was sentenced on his previously entered guilty plea to aggravated manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz in Lakewood Township on August 31, 2020.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
333K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy