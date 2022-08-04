ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Lincoln, O’Gorman, and Washington High Schools combine Class of ‘72 reunion

By Kesia Cameron
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: August 6th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the first full day of the Sioux Empire Fair taking place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to midnight. Carnival rides open at noon. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under. Justin Moore with special guest Julie Eddy are the grandstand acts beginning at 8 p.m. The fair runs through next Saturday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Taste the Goodness benefit for the Bishop Dudley House starts at 5 in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Taste the Goodness benefit for the Bishop Dudley House starts at 5 o’clock this afternoon. Tickets are still available online and at the gate. The events allows unlimited tastings of different foods, beer, wine, and bourbons. The event is outdoors, under tents in downtown Sioux Falls at the Avera IT Building, 212 E 11th Street. Tickets are $55 at the gate and all proceeds benefit the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

‘A Walk to Remember’ taking place in Sioux Falls Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. The organizer of the event and founder of the Oaklyn Foundation, Jessica Remme, joined...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Sioux Falls Little League season comes to a close

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (KELO) – After leading 4-1 in the 6th and final inning of Friday’s matchup against Missouri, the South Dakota Little League team would ultimately lose by a final of 5-4… making Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota a win or go home scenario. They would dig themselves quite the hole after falling behind 4-0 in […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Education
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
Washington State
dakotanewsnow.com

14th annual McCrossan Boys Ranch Rodeo raises money for at-risk youth Aug. 27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 14th Annual McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo and the Northern Bull Riding Tour will take place on Aug. 27. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. at the Leo P. Flynn Outdoor Arena at McCrossan Boys Ranch featuring action-packed events of Rodeo. Tickets cost $12 for adults who buy in advance ($15 at the gate), and for those 12 years old or younger tickets cost $5. Tickets are also available in Sioux Falls at Haegles West Store or Sioux Falls Running’s Stores. Concessions will be available and vendors will be set up with western wear, jewelry, and more. No coolers or alcohol are allowed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Comedy Troupe Prairie Madness performs their homecoming show Aug. 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Comedy Troupe- Prairie Madness- is rounding out a tour that started off in California and has led them all the way back to the midwest. Prairie Madness is the only femme-only comedy group in the midwest. The group will perform their homecoming show at Boss’ Comedy Club in Tea at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilton Garden Inn#Holiday Inn#Ballroom#Highschool#The El Riad Shrine
sdpb.org

South Dakota Hall of Fame: Randell Beck

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. The South Dakota Hall of Fame has enshrined more than700 South Dakotans. Its mission is to champion a culture of excellence and to preserve the stories of South Dakotans who played a big part in that culture. Journalist Randell Beck joins us today from SDPB’s Kirby Family studio in downtown Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
dakotanewsnow.com

Scheels holds dock diving competition for dogs at Hunt Expo

A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers on a budget

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
STURGIS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff

LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
LE MARS, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast for Saturday Night, August 6th

A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

A baby was born at the Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Calf watch was happening at the Sioux Empire Fair today. The fair announced the new baby arrived around 2:30 this afternoon in the Pipestone Discovery Building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
UNION COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity

Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy