Lincoln, O’Gorman, and Washington High Schools combine Class of ‘72 reunion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 14th Annual McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo and the Northern Bull Riding Tour will take place on Aug. 27. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. at the Leo P. Flynn Outdoor Arena at McCrossan Boys Ranch featuring action-packed events of Rodeo. Tickets cost $12 for adults who buy in advance ($15 at the gate), and for those 12 years old or younger tickets cost $5. Tickets are also available in Sioux Falls at Haegles West Store or Sioux Falls Running’s Stores. Concessions will be available and vendors will be set up with western wear, jewelry, and more. No coolers or alcohol are allowed.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO