Lincoln, O’Gorman, and Washington High Schools combine Class of ‘72 reunion

Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: August 6th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the first full day of the Sioux Empire Fair taking place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to midnight. Carnival rides open at noon. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under. Justin Moore with special guest Julie Eddy are the grandstand acts beginning at 8 p.m. The fair runs through next Saturday.
kelo.com
Taste the Goodness benefit for the Bishop Dudley House starts at 5 in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Taste the Goodness benefit for the Bishop Dudley House starts at 5 o’clock this afternoon. Tickets are still available online and at the gate. The events allows unlimited tastings of different foods, beer, wine, and bourbons. The event is outdoors, under tents in downtown Sioux Falls at the Avera IT Building, 212 E 11th Street. Tickets are $55 at the gate and all proceeds benefit the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.
dakotanewsnow.com
‘A Walk to Remember’ taking place in Sioux Falls Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. The organizer of the event and founder of the Oaklyn Foundation, Jessica Remme, joined...
Sioux Falls Little League season comes to a close
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (KELO) – After leading 4-1 in the 6th and final inning of Friday’s matchup against Missouri, the South Dakota Little League team would ultimately lose by a final of 5-4… making Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota a win or go home scenario. They would dig themselves quite the hole after falling behind 4-0 in […]
dakotanewsnow.com
14th annual McCrossan Boys Ranch Rodeo raises money for at-risk youth Aug. 27
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 14th Annual McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo and the Northern Bull Riding Tour will take place on Aug. 27. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. at the Leo P. Flynn Outdoor Arena at McCrossan Boys Ranch featuring action-packed events of Rodeo. Tickets cost $12 for adults who buy in advance ($15 at the gate), and for those 12 years old or younger tickets cost $5. Tickets are also available in Sioux Falls at Haegles West Store or Sioux Falls Running’s Stores. Concessions will be available and vendors will be set up with western wear, jewelry, and more. No coolers or alcohol are allowed.
dakotanewsnow.com
Comedy Troupe Prairie Madness performs their homecoming show Aug. 5
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Comedy Troupe- Prairie Madness- is rounding out a tour that started off in California and has led them all the way back to the midwest. Prairie Madness is the only femme-only comedy group in the midwest. The group will perform their homecoming show at Boss’ Comedy Club in Tea at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.
Sioux Falls Little League drops Game 1 of Midwest Regional
The Sioux Falls Little League team got off to a good start at the Midwest Regional of the Little League World Series.
kelo.com
Sioux Empire Fair underway; Dell Rapids native opening act tonight in the grandstand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Empire Fair is underway. Grandstand entertainment tonight is country act, Justin Moore. The opening act for the show is Dell Rapids native, Julie Eddy. 38 Special will be the grandstand act on Sunday. A reminder of the curfew at the fair. In...
sdpb.org
South Dakota Hall of Fame: Randell Beck
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. The South Dakota Hall of Fame has enshrined more than700 South Dakotans. Its mission is to champion a culture of excellence and to preserve the stories of South Dakotans who played a big part in that culture. Journalist Randell Beck joins us today from SDPB’s Kirby Family studio in downtown Sioux Falls.
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
KELOLAND TV
Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
dakotanewsnow.com
Scheels holds dock diving competition for dogs at Hunt Expo
KELOLAND TV
‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers on a budget
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
Sioux City Journal
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff
LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast for Saturday Night, August 6th
kelo.com
A baby was born at the Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Calf watch was happening at the Sioux Empire Fair today. The fair announced the new baby arrived around 2:30 this afternoon in the Pipestone Discovery Building.
kelo.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
KELOLAND TV
Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity
Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
