Read on www.thedailybeast.com
Related
First Look: The New Two-Story Penthouses in The Madrid Edition Hotel Each Have a Private Pool
Click here to read the full article. Barcelona may once have been considered the best city for luxury travelers, but Spain’s capital is now a top contender thanks to the new and reimagined five-star luxury hotels. Brands including the Four Seasons, Rosewood Hotels, Mandarin Oriental, JW Marriott, and The Edition are elevating the city’s offerings for well-heeled travelers. Of these, the Madrid Edition is proving just how luxe—and big—it can get with the reveal of its two penthouses, the largest suites in the city. The hotel opened earlier this year and has 200 rooms, two restaurants led by award-winning chefs, three...
We Could Have Been Friends, My Father and I by Raja Shehadeh review – family and politics collide
Raja Shehadeh, the well-known Palestinian author, was born in 1951 in the West Bank town of Ramallah (under Jordanian rule), three years after Israel was founded. His father, Aziz, was born in Bethlehem in 1912 (then part of the Ottoman empire), five years before the Balfour declaration paved the way for the success of the Zionist movement and the Nakba – the Palestinian catastrophe caused by the creation of the Jewish state.
Comments / 0