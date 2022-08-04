ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

$5 million bridge replacement slated for Chattooga County; GDOT awards Polk road contracts too

Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQzjR_0h58C7iJ00

The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a nearly $5 million contract to replace the bridge over Raccoon Creek on Ga. 48 in Chattooga County.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. was the low bidder at $4,969,065. The project area is about three miles west of Summerville, on the way to Menlo, and also includes upgrading the approaches to the bridge.

A start date has not yet been set but the contract calls for work to be completed by April 30, 2024. An on-site detour will be set up during the approximately 18 months of construction.

GDOT also awarded several smaller contracts in Polk County in the latest round of lettings.

Part of West Elm Street and Piedmont Avenue — Ga. 6 Business — in Rockmart will be resurfaced at a cost of $933,741. Bartow Paving Co. was the low bidder.

The project area is just over 1.5 miles. It runs east from North Marble Street, up Piedmont Avenue to just south of Ga. 101, Nathan Dean Parkway.

Work is scheduled to be done by May 31, 2023. A start date has not yet been announced.

Crews from Tidwell Traffic Solutions Inc. also will be working in various spots around the county.

The company was awarded a $191,722 contract to refresh and upgrade the pavement markings at 19 locations on various county roads.

The work is scheduled to run through Aug. 31, 2023.

