Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School DistrictTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
'Unless you're going to indict a bunch of cops, get on with it': DPS lawsuit hearing yields frustrations
SAN ANTONIO — A heated hearing Thursday about the Uvalde school shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), saying the agency ignored his request for their records. DPS says the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, ordered them...
Eight years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
SAN ANTONIO — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff's Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday. Arredondo...
State senator says DPS asked him to sign non-disclosure in exchange for Uvalde information
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez told KXAN the Texas Department of Public Safety has asked him to sign a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for information on the Uvalde school mass shooting, but he wants those records made public.
Uvalde DA reviewed video to see if officers shot students
Uvalde DA Christina Mitchell Busbee asks for more time to do her job.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas school shooting: Robb Elementary School principal reassigned
UVALDE, Texas — The principal of a Texas elementary school where 19 students and two teachers were killed two months ago in a mass shooting has been reassigned to a position within the school district, district officials said. In a news release, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced...
KVUE
Sheriff's office was not alerted to Uvalde shooter's firearms purchase. Here's why
AUSTIN, Texas — In the Texas House investigative committee report on the Robb Elementary School shooting, the committee notes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was alerted to the shooter's purchase of two assault rifles and points out the sheriff's office was not alerted because local law enforcement is only made aware of certain purchases of handguns.
Outraged Uvalde residents stand up to NRA, get local gun giveaway canceled
Protesters in support of gun control hold signs accross the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center, on May 27, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) A fundraising event planned by charity for National Rifle Association (NRA) in Hondo Texas, some...
Houston Chronicle
The excruciating echo of grief in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas — In a cemetery on the edge of Uvalde, a cluster of fresh graves had been carved from the parched, rocky earth. The dead were claiming new ground: No sod had been laid. No trees had taken root to shield against an unrelenting South Texas sun. Uvalde...
RELATED PEOPLE
Beto O'Rourke ad features teacher recalling terrifying lockdown after Uvalde
'There is going to be another Uvalde,' the Texas teacher said.
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
brady-today.com
New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties
AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
fox7austin.com
Back-to-school celebration at Uvalde library honors victims
Exactly 21 figures sit ready to be delivered to El Progresso Memorial Library in Uvalde. One figure for each of the 19 children and 2 teachers killed in the Robb Elementary School Shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
Former Robb Elementary principal accepts new assistant director position with Uvalde CISD
UVALDE, Texas - The Uvalde School District released new information, including about safety, security, and administration changes, according to the release. Elementary school principal Mandy Gutierrez who was out on administrative leave with pay for a brief period and then fully reinstated to her position, will not be serving as an elementary school principal this upcoming school year. According to the release, Gutierrez accepted a new position as assistant director of special education. Chrisy Perez will be taking over as principal of Uvalde elementary. She previously served as assistant principal of Uvalde High School. They say her background as a teacher and counselor will be invaluable as students have the support, they need this upcoming school year. The district will be having a special board meeting on Monday night to talk about safety and security changes and allow for public comment.
Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
Media is Saying Governor Abbott didn’t Attend the Uvalde Funerals - Here Are the Real Reasons
Uvalde Elementary School has been a hot topic in the media for the past two months since the shooting. Then some articles put up clickbait that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blowing to attend any of the funerals.
Comments / 1