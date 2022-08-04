ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde, TX
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
WGAU

Texas school shooting: Robb Elementary School principal reassigned

UVALDE, Texas — The principal of a Texas elementary school where 19 students and two teachers were killed two months ago in a mass shooting has been reassigned to a position within the school district, district officials said. In a news release, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced...
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Sheriff's office was not alerted to Uvalde shooter's firearms purchase. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — In the Texas House investigative committee report on the Robb Elementary School shooting, the committee notes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was alerted to the shooter's purchase of two assault rifles and points out the sheriff's office was not alerted because local law enforcement is only made aware of certain purchases of handguns.
UVALDE, TX
Houston Chronicle

The excruciating echo of grief in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — In a cemetery on the edge of Uvalde, a cluster of fresh graves had been carved from the parched, rocky earth. The dead were claiming new ground: No sod had been laid. No trees had taken root to shield against an unrelenting South Texas sun. Uvalde...
UVALDE, TX
Busbee
brady-today.com

New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties

AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
#Fbi#Politics State#Uvalde Da#Dps
news4sanantonio.com

Former Robb Elementary principal accepts new assistant director position with Uvalde CISD

UVALDE, Texas - The Uvalde School District released new information, including about safety, security, and administration changes, according to the release. Elementary school principal Mandy Gutierrez who was out on administrative leave with pay for a brief period and then fully reinstated to her position, will not be serving as an elementary school principal this upcoming school year. According to the release, Gutierrez accepted a new position as assistant director of special education. Chrisy Perez will be taking over as principal of Uvalde elementary. She previously served as assistant principal of Uvalde High School. They say her background as a teacher and counselor will be invaluable as students have the support, they need this upcoming school year. The district will be having a special board meeting on Monday night to talk about safety and security changes and allow for public comment.
UVALDE, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?

Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
EAGLE PASS, TX

