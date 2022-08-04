Health officials say it’s too early to know if it’ll be a trend but there was a slight decline in the number of people in the Valley hospitalized with COVID-19 last week. Hospitalizations are a key number officials monitor in determining the level of community spread of the coronavirus. And they say that remains high. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says despite the dip in COVID hospitalizations last week, the 4-county Rio Grande Valley remains a “high risk” coronavirus transmission area.

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO