ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Isabel, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Brownsville brings back First Friday celebration

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a hiatus, Brownsville brings back their long-anticipated First Friday celebration. First Friday is a family-friendly event held every first Friday of every month at Market Square in downtown Brownsville. First Friday highlights downtown Brownsville and its business owners. The monthly event will have activities including local bars and nightlife, street […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

North Alamo Water Supply sets Stage 3 water restrictions

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Steven Sanchez, the general manager at the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation said continuous low water levels at Amistad and Falcon Water Reservoirs have led them to enact stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. “Our stage 2 was more on voluntary conservation. When we move to stage 3 that’s when […]
ALAMO, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Lighthouse Boutique Hotel-a travel writer’s dream

After residing in Austin for three decades where there is a plethora of hotels and cafes, I had a fear that I would not have my daily ritual of java and pastry anymore. I left my two-story home only a month ago to live near South Padre Island. But to my sheer delight, I found a gem- the Lighthouse Boutique Hotel.
PORT ISABEL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
New Jersey State
South Padre Island, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
City
Port Isabel, TX
City
South Padre Island, TX
City
Clayton, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Summer Causeway Run & Fitness Walk registration opens

The 7th Annual Summer Causeway Run & Fitness Walk will be hosted by the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce on September 17. The event will benefit the Point Isabel ISD Scholarship Fund. The Press spoke with Mary Gonzalez, Interim Director of the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce, regarding details on the event.
PORT ISABEL, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Podcast: Ramirez: Here’s what’s happening in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – In an in-depth interview with the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Helen Ramirez, Brownsville’s interim city manager, discusses a huge new international industrial park, broadband connectivity, and foreign direct investment in her community. The interview took place at the Main Event in Brownsville. Quality...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Protest against Operation Lone Star

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Workers United, a non-profit community organization, led a protest against Operation Lone Star at Linear Park in Brownsville. In March 2021, Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a plan stated to respond to immigration policy and activity along the Texas-Mexico border. The operation partners the Texas National Guard and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

North Alamo Water Supply, Stage 3 water conservation

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is asking residents and businesses to conserve water after reaching Stage 3 of their Drought Contingency and Emergency Rationing Plan. Stage 3 involves a mandatory lawn watering schedule and restricted uses of water. The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation serves rural residents of eastern Hidalgo County, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Clevenger Brothers
ValleyCentral

Mobile home on fire in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mobile home in San Benito was on fire earlier today. The San Benito Fire Department responded to 181 Palomita Drive in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with moderate damage to the mobile home. According to David Favila, the […]
SAN BENITO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
ValleyCentral

Primera to distribute water cases to residents

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The town of Primera will be holding a water distribution for residents on Wednesday, according to city officials. Amid recent water boil notices, Primera will be distributing one case of water per family to residents. The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the city park […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

COVID Hospitalizations Decline In The Valley But Coronavirus Spread Still Rampant

Health officials say it’s too early to know if it’ll be a trend but there was a slight decline in the number of people in the Valley hospitalized with COVID-19 last week. Hospitalizations are a key number officials monitor in determining the level of community spread of the coronavirus. And they say that remains high. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says despite the dip in COVID hospitalizations last week, the 4-county Rio Grande Valley remains a “high risk” coronavirus transmission area.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

LIST: Water restrictions ordered for RGV cities

Brownsville: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced water restrictions on Friday. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. The following restrictions will be in place under Stage 2. Vehicle washing will be allowed twice a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Watering deemed non-essential is prohibited, including: […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Key Financing Tool Approved For Brownsville Riverfront Project

A proposed entertainment and retail development along the downtown Brownsville riverfront is a step closer to reality after securing from the county what it couldn’t from the city. Cameron County commissioners have approved a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help finance the office, retail, and entertainment development called Via...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Two women killed in head-on crash near Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed two women early Sunday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., a Honda Accord, occupied by a woman driver, was traveling southbound on a northbound lane. The driver of the Honda collided head-on with a GMC Terrain, also occupied by […]
PHARR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy