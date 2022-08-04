Read on www.portisabelsouthpadre.com
Brownsville brings back First Friday celebration
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a hiatus, Brownsville brings back their long-anticipated First Friday celebration. First Friday is a family-friendly event held every first Friday of every month at Market Square in downtown Brownsville. First Friday highlights downtown Brownsville and its business owners. The monthly event will have activities including local bars and nightlife, street […]
North Alamo Water Supply sets Stage 3 water restrictions
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Steven Sanchez, the general manager at the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation said continuous low water levels at Amistad and Falcon Water Reservoirs have led them to enact stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. “Our stage 2 was more on voluntary conservation. When we move to stage 3 that’s when […]
tpr.org
Water restrictions increase along the scorched border as Falcon Reservoir steadily fades
Water levels at Falcon International Reservoir fell to 9.7% as of Friday, according to a report by the Texas Water Development Board, because of the drought currently gripping the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. Major municipalities downstream from Falcon, including McAllen and Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley, have enacted...
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Lighthouse Boutique Hotel-a travel writer’s dream
After residing in Austin for three decades where there is a plethora of hotels and cafes, I had a fear that I would not have my daily ritual of java and pastry anymore. I left my two-story home only a month ago to live near South Padre Island. But to my sheer delight, I found a gem- the Lighthouse Boutique Hotel.
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Summer Causeway Run & Fitness Walk registration opens
The 7th Annual Summer Causeway Run & Fitness Walk will be hosted by the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce on September 17. The event will benefit the Point Isabel ISD Scholarship Fund. The Press spoke with Mary Gonzalez, Interim Director of the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce, regarding details on the event.
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: Ramirez: Here’s what’s happening in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – In an in-depth interview with the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Helen Ramirez, Brownsville’s interim city manager, discusses a huge new international industrial park, broadband connectivity, and foreign direct investment in her community. The interview took place at the Main Event in Brownsville. Quality...
Protest against Operation Lone Star
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Workers United, a non-profit community organization, led a protest against Operation Lone Star at Linear Park in Brownsville. In March 2021, Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a plan stated to respond to immigration policy and activity along the Texas-Mexico border. The operation partners the Texas National Guard and […]
North Alamo Water Supply, Stage 3 water conservation
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is asking residents and businesses to conserve water after reaching Stage 3 of their Drought Contingency and Emergency Rationing Plan. Stage 3 involves a mandatory lawn watering schedule and restricted uses of water. The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation serves rural residents of eastern Hidalgo County, […]
Mobile home on fire in San Benito
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mobile home in San Benito was on fire earlier today. The San Benito Fire Department responded to 181 Palomita Drive in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with moderate damage to the mobile home. According to David Favila, the […]
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
Groups say state border security initiative fosters discrimination and escalates violence; DPS points to myriad of felony arrests and weapons seizures
RGV True Crime: Man found slumped over steering wheel, shot in the head
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bystanders called authorities when they found a vehicle on the side of the road; headlights still on and motor still running. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Over 30 years later, the case remains unsolved. On Thursday, March 18, 1990, authorities received a […]
Primera to distribute water cases to residents
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The town of Primera will be holding a water distribution for residents on Wednesday, according to city officials. Amid recent water boil notices, Primera will be distributing one case of water per family to residents. The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the city park […]
kurv.com
COVID Hospitalizations Decline In The Valley But Coronavirus Spread Still Rampant
Health officials say it’s too early to know if it’ll be a trend but there was a slight decline in the number of people in the Valley hospitalized with COVID-19 last week. Hospitalizations are a key number officials monitor in determining the level of community spread of the coronavirus. And they say that remains high. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says despite the dip in COVID hospitalizations last week, the 4-county Rio Grande Valley remains a “high risk” coronavirus transmission area.
LIST: Water restrictions ordered for RGV cities
Brownsville: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced water restrictions on Friday. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. The following restrictions will be in place under Stage 2. Vehicle washing will be allowed twice a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Watering deemed non-essential is prohibited, including: […]
KRGV
Photos show the extent of low lake levels at Falcon State Park
New images from the U.S. National Weather Service in Brownsville shows the lake level at Falcon State Park is so dry that water wasn’t trickling out of the gates at Falcon Dam. The reservoir is the main source of water for the Rio Grande Valley. Water levels at the...
kurv.com
Key Financing Tool Approved For Brownsville Riverfront Project
A proposed entertainment and retail development along the downtown Brownsville riverfront is a step closer to reality after securing from the county what it couldn’t from the city. Cameron County commissioners have approved a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help finance the office, retail, and entertainment development called Via...
Two women killed in head-on crash near Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed two women early Sunday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., a Honda Accord, occupied by a woman driver, was traveling southbound on a northbound lane. The driver of the Honda collided head-on with a GMC Terrain, also occupied by […]
4 COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County, 1,127 new cases valleywide
Hidalgo County health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19. The newest data released indicates there were also 836 new cases of the virus in the Upper Valley while Cameron County reported 293 new cases. Three of the people who died of the virus in Hidalgo County were not vaccinated, according to a news […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Mexican Cartel Drug Runners Caught in Brownsville with $2.7 Million Worth of Cocaine & Meth
BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $2,669,899. “These significant drug seizures are the direct result of our officers’ dedication and vigilance in securing our borders...
