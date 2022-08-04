Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?

Read on wblk.com
Governor Of Texas Forces Immigrants On Bus, Sends Them To New York State
The Governor of Texas put immigrants from his state onto a bus against their will and sent them here to New York. Apparently, he plans to send more,. Governor Greg Abbott today announced the arrival of the first group of migrants bused to New York City from Texas. The move...
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year
Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
Police In New York State Have Seized A Massive Numbers Of Guns
Police across New York State are taking crazy amounts of firearms off the streets. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Sunday, August 7, 2022, that the increase in gun seizures by New York State Police is huge. The State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit says part of the increase is due to the bust of a large gun trafficking ring.
Only One Way To Get Rid Of This Western New York Bug Infestation
This invasive species doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and it’s really affecting the farming community in Western New York. The bugs are just out, and the humidity definitely doesn’t help. Mosquitoes, gnats, lightning bugs are all over the place, which is typical for this time of year, but now there is another bug to add to the mix.
Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York
If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
Popular Western New York Fall Festival Announces Opening Date
It's now the second week of August, so the summer heat is still bearing down on Western New York. The last few days have been very hot and humid, which doesn't make for great sleeping weather. Don't look now, but we're just six weeks away from the official start of...
4 WNY Colleges Make The List Of Top Party Schools In New York State
In the words of Jagged Edge and Nelly, where the party at? Apparently, it's at four colleges in Western New York. Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State and four are located here in WNY. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party...
Check Out These Farmers’ Markets in Western New York
We have made it into the last part of summer here in Western New York but that doesn't mean you still can't get great veggies, fruits, breads, jams, and more from local farmers. While the weather is still hot and summer is still here in Western New York, here are...
New York’s Longest Yard Sale Is Over 50 Miles Long
If you are looking for some deals chances are you have spent some time driving around town shopping at garage and yard sales. Wouldn't it be nice to have tons of deals all on one road that stretch for miles? There is one place you can have it all in New York. It is dubbed "The Longest Yard Sale In New York" and takes place over 50 miles.
New Yorkers Are On The Move To These 5 States
Residents of the Empire State have been on the move lately. Earlier this year the US Census Bureau released some detailed data from the 2020 US Census that highlights some amazing patterns in how Americans have moved around the country over the last 10 years. The data shows that more...
Watch: Incredible Meteor Shower Visible In New York State This Thursday
This Thursday and Friday, a meteor shower will light up the sky in New York State. The Perseids, which are usually active from July through September each year, will be making an appearance this week. According to the Times-Union,. The Perseids specifically are fragments from the Comet Swift-Tuttle. Every summer...
New York Is Bracing For Possible Beer Shortage
There is nothing better for most people that to get home after a long day at work and crack open an ice-cold beer. Or maybe you enjoy a cold beer while hanging out with friends on your backyard patio. Those days might be harder and harder to find over the...
WNY Residents Will Pay More To Cross The Canadian Border
New Yorkers can finally cross the border into Canada, but the price has gone up. It's no surprise since everything (except paychecks) has been going up. The increase is specific to the Western New York area. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission confirmed to WKBW that tolls are now $1 more to cross the border.
If You’re Hunting For The First Time In New York State You’ll Need This
New York State hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits are on sale now, but before you can buy one for the first time, you'll need to do this one thing. Hunting Licenses Are On Sale Now In New York State. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
Is Driving Barefoot Legal In New York?
As we enter the dog days of Summer, you might find yourself walking around in flip-flops or barefooted but can you get a ticket if the police catch you driving sans footwear?. As the days get hot and muggy here you will see more and more people scaling down what they are wearing. Lots of t-shirts and tanktops along with shorts, sundresses, and of course sandals, flip-flops, and crocs.
The 4 Most Popular Cars In New York State
We all remember when we got our first car. It's always one of the best moments of our life. My first vehicle was a 2005 Toyota Corolla and while it was used and wasn't exactly a perfect vehicle, it was mine and for a single person, it was perfect for me at that moment in time.
New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses
In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State
We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
