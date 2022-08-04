ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?

By BIG CHUCK
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wblk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year

Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Police In New York State Have Seized A Massive Numbers Of Guns

Police across New York State are taking crazy amounts of firearms off the streets. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Sunday, August 7, 2022, that the increase in gun seizures by New York State Police is huge. The State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit says part of the increase is due to the bust of a large gun trafficking ring.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate New York#Native American#Dutch
Power 93.7 WBLK

Only One Way To Get Rid Of This Western New York Bug Infestation

This invasive species doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and it’s really affecting the farming community in Western New York. The bugs are just out, and the humidity definitely doesn’t help. Mosquitoes, gnats, lightning bugs are all over the place, which is typical for this time of year, but now there is another bug to add to the mix.
WEST SENECA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York

If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York’s Longest Yard Sale Is Over 50 Miles Long

If you are looking for some deals chances are you have spent some time driving around town shopping at garage and yard sales. Wouldn't it be nice to have tons of deals all on one road that stretch for miles? There is one place you can have it all in New York. It is dubbed "The Longest Yard Sale In New York" and takes place over 50 miles.
SHOPPING
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Yorkers Are On The Move To These 5 States

Residents of the Empire State have been on the move lately. Earlier this year the US Census Bureau released some detailed data from the 2020 US Census that highlights some amazing patterns in how Americans have moved around the country over the last 10 years. The data shows that more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

WNY Residents Will Pay More To Cross The Canadian Border

New Yorkers can finally cross the border into Canada, but the price has gone up. It's no surprise since everything (except paychecks) has been going up. The increase is specific to the Western New York area. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission confirmed to WKBW that tolls are now $1 more to cross the border.
TRAFFIC
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Driving Barefoot Legal In New York?

As we enter the dog days of Summer, you might find yourself walking around in flip-flops or barefooted but can you get a ticket if the police catch you driving sans footwear?. As the days get hot and muggy here you will see more and more people scaling down what they are wearing. Lots of t-shirts and tanktops along with shorts, sundresses, and of course sandals, flip-flops, and crocs.
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 4 Most Popular Cars In New York State

We all remember when we got our first car. It's always one of the best moments of our life. My first vehicle was a 2005 Toyota Corolla and while it was used and wasn't exactly a perfect vehicle, it was mine and for a single person, it was perfect for me at that moment in time.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses

In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
HEALTH SERVICES
Power 93.7 WBLK

Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?

There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State

We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy