ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Man convicted of sexual assault after victim's father hangs 'wanted' posters

By Brian Kerhin, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox11online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Man sentenced for stabbing man 175 times

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Andres Garcia-Saenz was sentenced Monday to life in prison for stabbing Douglas Campbell 175 times. He will first be eligible to ask for parole on April 2, 2060 – 40 years after his arrest. Garcia-Saenz, 24, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide by a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Trials for children's murders, jail escape attempt to be held separately

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The murder trial for a man who allegedly killed his two children at their Kaukauna home will be held separately from the trial on charges he tried to escape from the jail. And it appears increasingly likely the murder trial will be postponed from its scheduled start Sept. 6.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Bus driver sentenced for drinking beer on school field trip

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A school bus driver was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail for drinking on a school field trip. James Nelson pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated with a passenger under age of 16, and bail jumping for buying alcohol in violation of his bond.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Two arrested in U.P. standoff

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Two arrests were made after a standoff in Michigan, near the Wisconsin border. Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities were called to W6122 18th Avenue in Menominee, Michigan for a report of domestic assault and the brandishing of a firearm. Upon arrival, officers learned a male,...
MENOMINEE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fox11online.com

Man arrested following boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts

TOWN OF OMRO (WLUK) -- A Winnebago County sheriff's official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell's Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
OMRO, WI
Fox11online.com

Special prosecutor appointed to look into Waupaca County handling of cases

WAUPACA COUNTY (WLUK) -- The battle between Waupaca County’s district attorney and sheriff continued Monday -- the day before the sheriff faces a primary challenger. At issue is a report in a criminal trespass case written by a sheriff’s deputy -- then "changed" or "corrected," depending on the point of view -- and what the implications are of those actions.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

2 motorcyclists badly injured in crash on I-41

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay murder suspect waives extradition from Alabama to Michigan

(WLUK) -- A suspect in a murder on Green Bay's west side is returning north after waiving his extradition hearing in Alabama. This means, authorities will take Caleb Anderson to Michigan while he awaits trial for several incidents in the past week. Michigan State Police say they're investigating an assault...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Green
Fox11online.com

Green Bay murder suspect charged in Alabama murder

(WLUK) -- A suspect in a murder on Green Bay's west side has now been charged with a separate murder in Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, has been charged with the murder of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. He has also been charged with first-degree burglary. Anderson allegedly assaulted a woman in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Three displaced after dumpster fire spreads to two homes

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Three people are now displaced after a dumpster fire spread to two homes in Fond du Lac. Fire crews were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Ellis Street for a dumpster fire. They were later notified that flames were spreading...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in New London

NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- The New London Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash. A total of five people were injured, including one death. Around 4:25 p.m. Friday, a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line on Highway 45 in New London, said police. The truck then hit two northbound vehicles.
NEW LONDON, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County Sheriff's Office hosts Food Truck Rally & Open House

BELLEVUE (WLUK) – Food, live demonstrations and more will be featured at an Open House Monday in Brown County. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Food Truck Rally & Open House event. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Lt. Trevor Bilgo, with the Brown County Sheriff’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Intercourse#Sexual Assault#Sentencing#Violent Crime
Fox11online.com

Brown, Door, Marinette counties listed as 'high' for COVID-19 spread

MADISON (WLUK) -- Despite a recent drop in new COVID-19 cases statewide, Brown, Door and Marinette counties were listed in the "high" category for virus spread on Friday's weekly update. At that level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Celebrate Ashwaubenon turning 150 this week

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – The village of Ashwaubenon is ready to celebrate its 150th birthday!. Ashwaubenon's sesquicentennial events kick-off Monday. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Mary Kardoskee, Village President, about ways people are able to celebrate this week. For a list of events click here.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Spend the weekend at the Winnebago County Fair

OSHKOSH (WLUK)-- The Winnebago County Fair is hoping you'll spend the weekend in Oshkosh. The fair is an annual event held at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh, WI. This year marks the 167th year of this long-standing tradition founded on education, agriculture, entertainment, and affordable family fun. Take the...
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox11online.com

Heat takes over the Winnebago County Fair

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- People were feeling the heat at the Winnebago County Fair. Many came prepared for the hot weather. “Using this umbrella to block the sun helps, it’s shade everywhere I go, so it's nice. And also lots of water," says Ruth Traynor. The Hautanen family finds it...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Mile of Music attracts international artists to festival

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Many music fans see the Mile of Music as a place for local, lesser-known artists to show off their talents. But it's not just Wisconsin natives that fill the free music festival's lineup. Musicians from around the world come to perform. "It's really fun, and there's a...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Storms affect many for final day of Mile of Music

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Heavy rain and strong winds affected communities across the area. In Appleton, the last day of mile of music had to make some changes. Stages that were affected by the rain were taken down. “The bad news is unfortunately we had to cut about eight or nine...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

NEW Zoo opens new Canopy Tour dedicated to former director

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The NEW Zoo is opening up a new experience for the public. The NEW Zoological Society officially opened the new Canopy Tour at 4 p.m. Friday. The Canopy Tour is dedicated to former NEW Zoo Director Neil Anderson. The tour is almost a half-mile long, allowing...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy