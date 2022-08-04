Man convicted of sexual assault after victim's father hangs 'wanted' posters

Read on fox11online.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for stabbing man 175 times
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Andres Garcia-Saenz was sentenced Monday to life in prison for stabbing Douglas Campbell 175 times. He will first be eligible to ask for parole on April 2, 2060 – 40 years after his arrest. Garcia-Saenz, 24, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide by a...
Fox11online.com
Trials for children's murders, jail escape attempt to be held separately
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The murder trial for a man who allegedly killed his two children at their Kaukauna home will be held separately from the trial on charges he tried to escape from the jail. And it appears increasingly likely the murder trial will be postponed from its scheduled start Sept. 6.
Fox11online.com
Bus driver sentenced for drinking beer on school field trip
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A school bus driver was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail for drinking on a school field trip. James Nelson pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated with a passenger under age of 16, and bail jumping for buying alcohol in violation of his bond.
Fox11online.com
Two arrested in U.P. standoff
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Two arrests were made after a standoff in Michigan, near the Wisconsin border. Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities were called to W6122 18th Avenue in Menominee, Michigan for a report of domestic assault and the brandishing of a firearm. Upon arrival, officers learned a male,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Man arrested following boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts
TOWN OF OMRO (WLUK) -- A Winnebago County sheriff's official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell's Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
Fox11online.com
Special prosecutor appointed to look into Waupaca County handling of cases
WAUPACA COUNTY (WLUK) -- The battle between Waupaca County’s district attorney and sheriff continued Monday -- the day before the sheriff faces a primary challenger. At issue is a report in a criminal trespass case written by a sheriff’s deputy -- then "changed" or "corrected," depending on the point of view -- and what the implications are of those actions.
Fox11online.com
2 motorcyclists badly injured in crash on I-41
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay murder suspect waives extradition from Alabama to Michigan
(WLUK) -- A suspect in a murder on Green Bay's west side is returning north after waiving his extradition hearing in Alabama. This means, authorities will take Caleb Anderson to Michigan while he awaits trial for several incidents in the past week. Michigan State Police say they're investigating an assault...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox11online.com
Green Bay murder suspect charged in Alabama murder
(WLUK) -- A suspect in a murder on Green Bay's west side has now been charged with a separate murder in Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, has been charged with the murder of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. He has also been charged with first-degree burglary. Anderson allegedly assaulted a woman in the...
Fox11online.com
Three displaced after dumpster fire spreads to two homes
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Three people are now displaced after a dumpster fire spread to two homes in Fond du Lac. Fire crews were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Ellis Street for a dumpster fire. They were later notified that flames were spreading...
Fox11online.com
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in New London
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- The New London Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash. A total of five people were injured, including one death. Around 4:25 p.m. Friday, a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line on Highway 45 in New London, said police. The truck then hit two northbound vehicles.
Fox11online.com
Brown County Sheriff's Office hosts Food Truck Rally & Open House
BELLEVUE (WLUK) – Food, live demonstrations and more will be featured at an Open House Monday in Brown County. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Food Truck Rally & Open House event. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Lt. Trevor Bilgo, with the Brown County Sheriff’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Brown, Door, Marinette counties listed as 'high' for COVID-19 spread
MADISON (WLUK) -- Despite a recent drop in new COVID-19 cases statewide, Brown, Door and Marinette counties were listed in the "high" category for virus spread on Friday's weekly update. At that level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
Fox11online.com
Celebrate Ashwaubenon turning 150 this week
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – The village of Ashwaubenon is ready to celebrate its 150th birthday!. Ashwaubenon's sesquicentennial events kick-off Monday. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Mary Kardoskee, Village President, about ways people are able to celebrate this week. For a list of events click here.
Fox11online.com
Spend the weekend at the Winnebago County Fair
OSHKOSH (WLUK)-- The Winnebago County Fair is hoping you'll spend the weekend in Oshkosh. The fair is an annual event held at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh, WI. This year marks the 167th year of this long-standing tradition founded on education, agriculture, entertainment, and affordable family fun. Take the...
Fox11online.com
Door County Candle Company ramps up efforts ahead of Ukrainian Independence Day
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A Door County candle business hopes to reach $1 million in its efforts to raise money for Ukrainians. The Ukrainian family-owned Door County Candle Company has already raised more than $700,000 after making and selling special candles. The Door County Candle Company says it hopes to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Heat takes over the Winnebago County Fair
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- People were feeling the heat at the Winnebago County Fair. Many came prepared for the hot weather. “Using this umbrella to block the sun helps, it’s shade everywhere I go, so it's nice. And also lots of water," says Ruth Traynor. The Hautanen family finds it...
Fox11online.com
Mile of Music attracts international artists to festival
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Many music fans see the Mile of Music as a place for local, lesser-known artists to show off their talents. But it's not just Wisconsin natives that fill the free music festival's lineup. Musicians from around the world come to perform. "It's really fun, and there's a...
Fox11online.com
Storms affect many for final day of Mile of Music
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Heavy rain and strong winds affected communities across the area. In Appleton, the last day of mile of music had to make some changes. Stages that were affected by the rain were taken down. “The bad news is unfortunately we had to cut about eight or nine...
Fox11online.com
NEW Zoo opens new Canopy Tour dedicated to former director
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The NEW Zoo is opening up a new experience for the public. The NEW Zoological Society officially opened the new Canopy Tour at 4 p.m. Friday. The Canopy Tour is dedicated to former NEW Zoo Director Neil Anderson. The tour is almost a half-mile long, allowing...
Comments / 0