Kleefisch campaign stops in Rhinelander with former Gov. Walker

captimes.com
Opinion | Wisconsin Democrats lose their Primary
One way to avoid false accusations of voter fraud is to do what Wisconsin Democrats did: end an election prematurely. What was scheduled to be the Democratic Senate primary on Aug. 9 was made moot by a festival of group hugs by three of the top Democratic candidates vying to run against incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel dubbed the primary collapse “72 hours of shock and awe.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
3 Republicans in primary race for Wisconsin attorney general
WISCONSIN — Republicans Eric Toney, Karen Mueller and Adam Jarchow are vying in the primary election for attorney general. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the November general election. The Freeman asked candidates a series of questions before Tuesday’s primary. Mueller did not respond to our...
Gov. Evers grants 49 more pardons, total pardons granted now 603
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Friday he has granted another 49 pardons, bringing his total number to 603 pardons.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin treasurer race, Republican candidate accused in complaint
Your tax dollars pay for the Wisconsin Treasurer's Office, one with few official powers. Still, soon, you'll vote on narrowing the list of candidates.
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Reminders for voters before Wisconsin 2022 primary election on Aug. 9
There are only a few days until the Partisan Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Here's what voters should know, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Federal food aid in Wisconsin has evolved, but users still face decades-old barriers
Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories from people who ate the gelatinous orange substance. Today, federal food programs no longer rely on surplus dairy products to feed food-insecure Americans....
wuwm.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission tries to thwart fraudulent attempts to obtain absentee ballots
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has taken several steps to address isolated attempts to show weaknesses with the system of mailing out absentee ballots to voters. The commission's action this week comes after a small group of conservative activists, including in Racine, submitted false information to obtain absentee ballots in another attempt to show that fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com
Running the numbers on the 2024 RNC in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Ahead of both the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the upcoming 2024 Republican National Convention, various event planners and organizers have talked about a potential economic impact to the region of $200 million. "We know the $200 million number is a wild exaggeration," Dr. Victor Matheson, an...
wpr.org
Meatpacking industry limits Wisconsin farmers' income, advocate says
Wisconsin Farmers Union leader urges stabilizing markets to reduce bankruptcies. Wisconsin’s family farms need more competition from buyers to halt further bankruptcies, according to one leader of the state’s farming community. Rick Adamski became director of government relations for the Wisconsin Farmers Union this month after resigning as...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Where to vote, what's on ballot, more
MILWAUKEE - For those who have chosen to cast their ballots on the day of the primary election in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 9, there may be lingering questions. Most, if not all questions can be answered by visiting the MyVoteWisconsin website. But some basic information you may require includes:
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
WDIO-TV
Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
wearegreenbay.com
Northern Lightning provides military training in 30,000 cubic miles of Wisconsin airspace
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been hearing more than just thunder coming from the sky lately. Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin is yet again hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level, joint training exercise that includes nearly 1,000 personnel from around 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units.
milwaukeerecord.com
We ate all 8 of Wisconsin State Fair’s 2022 Sporkies finalists
Three words: Wisconsin State Fair. Starting yesterday and running through August 14, the annual celebration of all things Wisconsin is offering up oodles of entertainment, a variety of animals, stands to buy novelty T-shirts, rides for folks of all ages, and much more. Oh, and there’s food! Yes, a dizzying and/or worrying cornucopia of bizarre foods is once again available for purchase, satisfying even the most exotic on-a-stick taste buds.
Lightning strike outside White House kills Wisconsin couple
Two people from Wisconsin were killed by a bolt of lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The lightning struck at 6:52 p.m., critically injuring four people who were standing in Lafayette Park, located just north of the White House. "Upon arrival, we found four patients. Two...
WNCY
COVID-19 Spread Rises in Brown, Door, Marinette Counties
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 spread in Brown, Door, and Marinette Counties has the CDC asking people to put masks on indoors again. Several other Northeast Wisconsin counties were listed in the “medium” category, where the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions. Outagamie,...
DNR investigates oil contamination in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating contaminated soil near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin.DNR officials said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company's Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland about a mile west of the reservation.Enbridge officials said they couldn't find a leak in the pipeline and believe the contamination was from a past discharge, according to the DNR. Agency staff have visited the site several times and haven't detected any additional petroleum odors or soil staining, department...
wearegreenbay.com
Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts
WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Over time, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers....
