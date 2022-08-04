St. Clair ambulance involved in crash causes several injuries

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The St. Clair Ambulance District reported that one of their ambulances was involved in a crash injuring some of the crew members and possibly the patient that was being transported.

According to St. Clair Ambulance District’s Facebook post , two of the three crew members of the ambulance were injured, but stable. The patient is still under evaluation.

Another vehicle was involved but no injuries were reported from them.

