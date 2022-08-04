Robert F. Weber of Sheboygan, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went home to his Lord and Savior on August 5, 2022, at the age of 75. He passed away peacefully at home with his devoted wife, Dolly (nee Vencius) Weber and faithful dog, Scooter, by his side. He was born in Sheboygan on June 17, 1947, the son of John and Elizabeth (Bahler) Weber who preceded him in death.

