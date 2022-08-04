ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, WI

Robert Weber

Robert F. Weber of Sheboygan, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went home to his Lord and Savior on August 5, 2022, at the age of 75. He passed away peacefully at home with his devoted wife, Dolly (nee Vencius) Weber and faithful dog, Scooter, by his side. He was born in Sheboygan on June 17, 1947, the son of John and Elizabeth (Bahler) Weber who preceded him in death.
Michael Gundrum

Michael Gundrum, age 64, of Plymouth, passed away on August 6, 2022, peacefully surrounded by. family after a brave battle with cancer. He was born in March 1958 in Hartford, WI, to the late Duane and Elizabeth “Betty” (Pfeifer) Gundrum. Mike grew up in Allenton, WI, and attended...
Joshua Thomas

Joshua S Thomas, 28, of West Allis, WI, passed away August 2nd, 2022. He is survived by his father Scott. Thomas of Sheboygan, brother Chris Thomas of Milwaukee, and his sister Crystal (Mitch) Hess of. Sheboygan. Josh was proceeded in death by his mother Julie Thomas in September 2014. Josh...
McMullen, Ritchie, Scholten, Schmidt Add to PDTR A-Main Triumph Tallies

(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS) August 6, 2022 – A fast, yet intricate racing surface drew the cream of the crop to the top as four distinguished Plymouth Dirt Track Racing veterans paid visits to victory lane in A-main competition, during the inaugural Plymouth Racing Wall of Fame Induction Night and Autograph Night program at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis. on Saturday, Aug. 6.
PLYMOUTH, WI

