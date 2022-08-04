Laredo Area Community Foundation distributes over $167,000 in scholarships

Read on www.kgns.tv
Laredoans invited to annual Bull Run
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to the third annual Bull Run. Runners and fitness gurus are invited to get down and dirty and put their skills to the test. It all takes place on Saturday at the Freddie Benavides Part in south Laredo.
Sames gives back to Laredo students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Roughly 44 deserving students were on hand for a check presentation from Sames that will help put students through college. The Sames Scholars program helps mentors students all the way through high school to get into a good college. Elizabeth Sames says this is an investment...
UISD Dietitian dishes on changes to breakfast and lunch program
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD Registered Dietitian, Aryana Valdez, visits KGNS News Today to update parents on changes taking place during the 2022-2023 school year. Some of the changes include menu options, a new app to access breakfast and lunch information, and an online option to add money to their child’s account to use when necessary.
Harmony welcomes parents during orientation day
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Parents at Harmony School of Innovation were able to meet their child’s teacher before the start of the school year. On Friday morning, staff and teachers welcomed parents onto campus to talk about the upcoming school year. School supplies were dropped off and last-minute forms...
Last chance to make a splash at Laredo pools!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Swimmers who love spending time by the city pools will have one last chance to make a splash. As the students get ready to dive into a new school year, the City of Laredo Parks Department will be closing the majority of its pools for the season.
City of Laredo to hold CPR training class
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to learn how to save a life. This weekend Councilmember Mercurio Martinez III, the Laredo Health Department, fire officials and other experts will take part in a CPR Stop the Bleed Awareness event. Experts will go over the...
Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future
There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
WBCA 2023 Abrazo Children Announced
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - WBCA Abrazo children announced at La Posada. Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association got a head start for the celebrations as they announced the kids that are participating in the Abrazo Ceremony. Year after year the children meet at the International Bridge of the Americas and celebrate...
LISD welcomes teachers with open arms
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of teachers from the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) filled the Performing Arts Complex for a convocation to welcome back all teachers and professionals. It’s been a challenging couple of months for schools with the Uvalde tragedy and the spotlight on school security, but the...
What vaccinations does your child need to be ready for school?
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The first bell of the school year begins next week but while they have their supplies in check, certain vaccines are required for students to head back to class. A mobile health clinic gave residents of all ages low-cost to free health screenings just in time...
Laredo shoppers take advantage of Tax-Free Weekend
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s the last weekend before the first day of school for many Laredo-area students and what better time to shop for back-to-school items than during Tax-Free Weekend. Tax-Free weekend comes just in time for the back to school. Local shopper Maria Ibarra says it’s better...
Body found in bus in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local law enforcement is investigating a deceased person in the downtown area. According to the Laredo Police Department, the body of a man was found in a school bus at Matamoros and Flores. Laredo Police received a tip at around 10:20 a.m. regarding a body that...
City of Laredo Utilities Department asks residents to conserve water
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Utilities Department is asking the community to conserve water on a voluntary basis. Several cities and counties across Texas have already started implanting conservation programs including Laredo. On Thursday, the City of Laredo sent out a schedule to follow that shows the...
UISD discusses limited bag policy
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After-school activities will have hundreds of parents, students, and athletes visiting campuses and the fields. One Laredo school district wants to make sure that safety comes first to those who frequent the facilities. With the start of the new school year comes the start of extra-curricular...
Laredoans asked to vote on possible downtown sign
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A social media campaign is asking for the public’s input on the future sign that will welcome visitors to the entertainment district in downtown Laredo. Laredo Main Street, a non-profit that aims to enhance the historic downtown, began an online survey that calls on participants...
Women’s City Club to hold auditions for ‘The Voice of Laredo’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization in Laredo is searching for local talent to belt their lungs out for a good cause. The Women’s City Club has been around since 1949 and it has been known to hold various fundraisers which they then give back to other organizations in need of funding.
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The four blocks in downtown Laredo which is considered a welcome mat to people entering the United States from Mexico has become unsightly over the past few decades. A project meant to revive the area was put on hold three years ago but during Monday night’s...
Move in Seabreeze
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday Morning warm and humid then hot a high of 101 feeling like 105. Also if Seabreeze moves inland slight chance of rain might be possible today in the afternoon hours into early evening . For the reminder of the week heat index’s values of...
Gulf Influence Brings Slight Hopes of Shower
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A little more of an influence from the gulf will bring a small hope of scattered sea breeze showers for lucky locations during this week. Temperatures, although still hot, will not be as high as during the last 2 months with 1 to 3 days staying shy of 100F.
Man wanted for robbery
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for robbery. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 39-year-old Marco Antonio Perales. He is roughly five feet, six inches, weighs 186 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
