The Dallas Cowboys desperately needed an upgrade at placekicker after veteran Greg Zuerlein converted just 82.9% of his field-goal tries and missed six of his 48 extra point attempts last season. While "Greg the Leg" is now with the New York Jets, the Cowboys have undrafted rookie free agent Jonathan Garibay handling their kicking duties ahead of Saturday's preseason opener at the Denver Broncos.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 MINUTES AGO