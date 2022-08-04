ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin appears in New York City playground

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
Salon

Josh Hawley ripped by fellow Republican senators

Republican senators are ripping Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for casting the lone vote to reject Finland and Sweden's admission to NATO as tensions between the U.S. and Russia continue to escalate. Hawley's solitary vote came on Wednesday amid a bipartisan push to pass a resolution that would allow NATO membership...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

We Could Have Been Friends, My Father and I by Raja Shehadeh review – family and politics collide

Raja Shehadeh, the well-known Palestinian author, was born in 1951 in the West Bank town of Ramallah (under Jordanian rule), three years after Israel was founded. His father, Aziz, was born in Bethlehem in 1912 (then part of the Ottoman empire), five years before the Balfour declaration paved the way for the success of the Zionist movement and the Nakba – the Palestinian catastrophe caused by the creation of the Jewish state.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy