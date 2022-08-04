A Beloved Choice City Restaurant is Set to Close: Fort Collins Residents React

Read on k99.com
One of the oldest family-run restaurants in Fort Collins is closing
One of the oldest family-run restaurants in Fort Collins is closing its doors at the end of this year. Canino’s Italian Restaurant on South College Avenue announced the news this week. Owner Clyde Canino has operated the restaurant for nearly a half-century. The Coloradoan reports Canino put the restaurant on the market for $1.5 million but made it clear that the buyer can’t keep the name or get the recipes behind its success. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!
A view of the A&W Root Beer building when it still stood in 2019 -Optopolis. If you've been out on South Greeley Highway near Mark's Motors recently, you may have noticed something missing... that thing being the ancient A&W Root Beer Drive-In! It has been demolished!
Windsor Rec Center Set To Close Next Week
The Windsor Recreation Center is a pillar in the community and a resource that many of us use for entertainment, sports activities, keeping fit and a place for our kids to play and learn. I've been a member at the Windsor Rec Center for about 2 years now and I...
There Are Two Types of Drivers in Fort Collins – Which Are You?
I came across a thread on Reddit, started by u/dontaggravation who shares the tale of two very different drivers recently encountered in the city of Fort Collins. A family was walking through Old Town when one of the younger kids of the group stepped out onto Linden Street to cross. Admittedly not paying the best attention, the family followed the little one out onto the street to also cross, somewhat distracted by what was going on around them.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Officially no rain on Sunday even after parts of the city flooded
The northeast side of Denver plus cities like Aurora, Broomfield, and Evergreen had more than inch of rain on Sunday. Other areas completely missed out including at the airport where the official rain gauge for Denver is located.Thunderstorms that were in the forecast for Sunday originally developed near Fort Collins and Loveland before 5 p.m. Those storms merged with other storms moving east from Jefferson County and grew into a large area of extremely intense rain that moved over the northeast side of the metro area. Between 6-7 p.m., over an inch of rain had fallen along the I-70 construction...
Watch: Cars drive through flooded streets in Commerce City
A monsoon surge moved into Colorado over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and strong thunderstorms.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5
Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
What is That Awful Smell on Carpenter Road in Fort Collins?
I've recently moved into a new house, and my updated commute to work takes me along Carpenter Road in Fort Collins. When I near the pond past the Timberline Road light on my drive, something begins to smell. At first, I wondered: "Is something wrong with my car? Is there a stray Arby's curly fry rotting under my seat?"
Disneyland designers drew inspiration from one Colorado town when constructing Main Street, U.S.A.
In the early 1950's, when an ambitious Walt Disney was at the height of his career and starting the process of designing Disneyland theme park, he famously used memories of his hometown of Marceline, Missouri as a reference for what he wanted the park to look like. Harper Groff, one...
Colorado Daily
Hundreds gather for 2022 Boulder County Fair Parade in Longmont
People of all ages gathered along the edges of Main Street in Longmont to celebrate the 2022 Boulder County Fair season Saturday morning. Starting at 10 a.m., over 50 entries including, floats, marching bands, dance groups, car clubs and more lined up at Roosevelt Park for the Boulder County Fair Parade, where they marched down Main Street before circling around to Coffman Street to wrap up the Saturday morning fun.
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Live blog: Several people rescued in Denver during Sunday's flash flood
As a result, a traffic nightmare unfolded on I-70 stranding drivers for hours. The Denver Fire Department also reported multiple rescues.
1310kfka.com
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Fort Collins
A man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Fort Collins over the weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon just before 2 p.m. on the 400 block of East Prospect Road. Police said a pick-up truck was heading east on Prospect Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a parked vehicle in a driveway before continuing on to strike a fence. The vehicle came to rest in the yard of the home, where the driver was found dead. Police believe the driver may have suffered from a medical episode while behind the wheel.
cpr.org
Colorado weather: I-70 reopen in Denver, more storms forecast for Southern Colorado Monday
The Denver Fire Department rescued at least 19 people from flooded roadways Sunday evening after a storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain on parts of the city in a matter of minutes. A stretch of I-70 in northeast Denver closed for several hours after water pooled in a...
A Mountain Fine Time: Estes Park Wine Festival August 14, 15
It's hard to resist enjoying wine in a beautiful setting, and Estes Park ranks as one of the most beautiful places in Colorado. Who's in?. Don't let the summer of 2022 pass you by without having done something you can talk about for the rest of the year. The 7th annual Estes Park Wine Festival could be just that. Also, unlimited tastings.
Fantastic Chainsaw Crafted Sculptures Created in Colorado
Pieces of art carved out of a log with a chainsaw has to be one of the most unique forms of woodworking you'll find. Colorado is a perfect state to put those talents to the test. A chainsaw carving contest was held in Frederick, Colorado, from July 20-23, 2022. Ten...
Over 2,000 Sculptures to be Displayed at 38th Annual Sculpture Show in Colorado
The High Plains Arts Council is putting on its 38th Annual Sculpture in the Park Show and Sale at Benson Sculpture Garden August 13-14. This sculpture shows brings premiere artists to Loveland who get to showcase and sell their pieces of art to attendees. The Executive Director of Loveland High...
Family loses thousands in rental property scam
A family new to Denver metro area was scammed out of thousands of dollars from what they thought was a deposit on a new home to rent. They even did a walkthrough of the home before their contact disappeared.
Man dead after crash in Fort Collins neighborhood
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has died after a crash in a Fort Collins neighborhood Saturday. Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said they learned of a single vehicle crash in the 400 block of East Prospect Road at around 1:43 p.m. When they got there, they found a...
