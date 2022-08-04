A Beloved Choice City Restaurant is Set to Close: Fort Collins Residents React

I came across a thread on Reddit, started by u/dontaggravation who shares the tale of two very different drivers recently encountered in the city of Fort Collins. A family was walking through Old Town when one of the younger kids of the group stepped out onto Linden Street to cross. Admittedly not paying the best attention, the family followed the little one out onto the street to also cross, somewhat distracted by what was going on around them.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO