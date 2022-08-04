Sip, sing and “proust!” your way through the weekend at the 2nd Annual Long Beach Oktoberfest. You’ll get a taste of the beloved “Volksfest” in Germany with authentic brews like Paulaner Golden Oktoberfest Bier while partaking in boozy traditions. This year’s celebrations will be happening on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from September ​​23 to October 9, 2022. You’re guaranteed between 4 and 10 hours of fun, depending on the day —and how long you can stay standing. Once you step inside the ornate 1920s Scottish Rite Event Center in Long Beach, you’ll immediately be transported to Munich’s charming beer halls. You’ll join fellow lederhosen-clad revelers for a raucous celebration of brews, buzzing with Bavarian spirit, endless pours with performances by a live polka band. As you go from tap to tap, the world-famous host Festmeister Hans und Die Sauerkrauts will be serving up his signature mix of antics and tricks.

