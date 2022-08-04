ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

oc-breeze.com

Port of Long Beach to reconsider fee for slow-moving shipping containers

Supply-chain issues continue to bedevil business, stoking inflation as businesses attempt to cope with whether the goods they need will show up on time, or late, or never. One effort to unkink supply chains locally was a fee levied against ocean carriers using our two local ports, Long Beach and Los Angeles, if containers sat around for nine days or more without shipping out. The idea was to spur the carriers to figure out how to get freight beyond the ports.
LONG BEACH, CA
Secret LA

A Huge Bavarian-Style Beer Festival Is Coming To SoCal This Summer—And The Waitlist Is Open!

Sip, sing and “proust!” your way through the weekend at the 2nd Annual Long Beach Oktoberfest. You’ll get a taste of the beloved “Volksfest” in Germany with authentic brews like Paulaner Golden Oktoberfest Bier while partaking in boozy traditions. This year’s celebrations will be happening on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from September ​​23 to October 9, 2022. You’re guaranteed between 4 and 10 hours of fun, depending on the day —and how long you can stay standing.  Once you step inside the ornate 1920s Scottish Rite Event Center in Long Beach, you’ll immediately be transported to Munich’s charming beer halls. You’ll join fellow lederhosen-clad revelers for a raucous celebration of brews, buzzing with Bavarian spirit, endless pours with performances by a live polka band. As you go from tap to tap, the world-famous host Festmeister Hans und Die Sauerkrauts will be serving up his signature mix of antics and tricks.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 7 2022

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 7 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Los Angeles hospitality workers react to proposal that would require hotels to offer up vacant rooms to homeless people

Hotel workers, some of whom have experienced homelessness themselves in recent years, shared their input Friday on a controversial ordinance that would require Los Angeles hotels to rent vacant rooms to homeless people through a voucher program. The proposed initiative, titled the “Responsible Hotel Ordinance,” is backed by the hospitality...
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvineweekly.com

UC Irvine EPA Study Finds Unsafe Lead Levels In Santa Ana Soil

The detection of federally unsafe levels of lead within soil throughout Santa Ana, by a group of UC Irvine students, has spotlighted worrisome environmental hazards in Orange County and caught the attention of the Environmental Protection Agency. UC Irvine students from scattered disciplines ranging from civil engineering, anthropology and environmental...
SANTA ANA, CA
Canyon News

Family Sues Santa Monica Nursing Home

SANTA MONICA—The family of an 83-year-old woman, who lives at a Santa Monica nursing home, is taking legal action after being notified that she passed away. Their mother was mistaken for another resident at the facility. The son-in-law of 83-year-old Isabel Valencia, Michael Fanous, stated that, “They made a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought

As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) are distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents at City Hall on Thursday, August 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The NOAA Weather Alert Radios provided by this grant program are intended […] The post LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99

One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Popular donut chain will come to IE

Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center ranked nationally for obstetrics and gynecology and recognized as high-performing by U.S. News & World Report’s America’s Best Hospital 18 times

Long Beach Medical Center was also ranked among the top five hospitals in Los Angeles County, the highest-ranking hospital in Greater Long Beach, and among the top 15 hospitals in California.  The post MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center ranked nationally for obstetrics and gynecology and recognized as high-performing by U.S. News & World Report’s America’s Best Hospital 18 times appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA

