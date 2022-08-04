Read on nypressnews.com
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
oc-breeze.com
Port of Long Beach to reconsider fee for slow-moving shipping containers
Supply-chain issues continue to bedevil business, stoking inflation as businesses attempt to cope with whether the goods they need will show up on time, or late, or never. One effort to unkink supply chains locally was a fee levied against ocean carriers using our two local ports, Long Beach and Los Angeles, if containers sat around for nine days or more without shipping out. The idea was to spur the carriers to figure out how to get freight beyond the ports.
A Huge Bavarian-Style Beer Festival Is Coming To SoCal This Summer—And The Waitlist Is Open!
Sip, sing and “proust!” your way through the weekend at the 2nd Annual Long Beach Oktoberfest. You’ll get a taste of the beloved “Volksfest” in Germany with authentic brews like Paulaner Golden Oktoberfest Bier while partaking in boozy traditions. This year’s celebrations will be happening on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from September 23 to October 9, 2022. You’re guaranteed between 4 and 10 hours of fun, depending on the day —and how long you can stay standing. Once you step inside the ornate 1920s Scottish Rite Event Center in Long Beach, you’ll immediately be transported to Munich’s charming beer halls. You’ll join fellow lederhosen-clad revelers for a raucous celebration of brews, buzzing with Bavarian spirit, endless pours with performances by a live polka band. As you go from tap to tap, the world-famous host Festmeister Hans und Die Sauerkrauts will be serving up his signature mix of antics and tricks.
Volunteers say OC Animal Care adoption-by-appointment policy increases euthanasia of shelter dogs
An online petition calling for Orange County Animal Care to resume public visits without appointments is gaining momentum.
foxla.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
Taco Mesa Owner Opening New Drive-Up Concept in Tustin
Taco Mesita will move into the former home of Alberta's Mexican Food
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 7 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 7 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
Disneyland announces dates, special attractions for the holiday season
The holiday season may still be months away but that certainly isn't stopping Disneyland representatives from announcing details for the highly anticipated celebrations at the Southern California theme park.
nypressnews.com
Los Angeles hospitality workers react to proposal that would require hotels to offer up vacant rooms to homeless people
Hotel workers, some of whom have experienced homelessness themselves in recent years, shared their input Friday on a controversial ordinance that would require Los Angeles hotels to rent vacant rooms to homeless people through a voucher program. The proposed initiative, titled the “Responsible Hotel Ordinance,” is backed by the hospitality...
Long Beach to distribute 950 cans of baby formula amid nationwide shortage
With baby formula still scarce amid a continuing nationwide shortage, the Long Beach health department plans to distribute 950 cans of the powder.
irvineweekly.com
UC Irvine EPA Study Finds Unsafe Lead Levels In Santa Ana Soil
The detection of federally unsafe levels of lead within soil throughout Santa Ana, by a group of UC Irvine students, has spotlighted worrisome environmental hazards in Orange County and caught the attention of the Environmental Protection Agency. UC Irvine students from scattered disciplines ranging from civil engineering, anthropology and environmental...
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
Canyon News
Family Sues Santa Monica Nursing Home
SANTA MONICA—The family of an 83-year-old woman, who lives at a Santa Monica nursing home, is taking legal action after being notified that she passed away. Their mother was mistaken for another resident at the facility. The son-in-law of 83-year-old Isabel Valencia, Michael Fanous, stated that, “They made a...
50-foot tree branch falls on street in East Long Beach neighborhood, authorities say
It is not clear what caused the branch to snap off, but tree health has been an ongoing concern for years in Long Beach. The post 50-foot tree branch falls on street in East Long Beach neighborhood, authorities say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought
As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
We’re Planting Signs in Irvine Neighborhoods in Support of the Veterans Memorial Park & Cemetery
Over the past few years, there has been a concerted effort by giant land developers and their political allies on the Irvine City Council to spread the lie that Irvine residents have no interest in a Veterans Memorial Park & Cemetery on the former El Toro Marine Corps Air Station (“ARDA” site) at the Great Park.
LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) are distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents at City Hall on Thursday, August 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The NOAA Weather Alert Radios provided by this grant program are intended […] The post LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
nypressnews.com
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
iebusinessdaily.com
Popular donut chain will come to IE
Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center ranked nationally for obstetrics and gynecology and recognized as high-performing by U.S. News & World Report’s America’s Best Hospital 18 times
Long Beach Medical Center was also ranked among the top five hospitals in Los Angeles County, the highest-ranking hospital in Greater Long Beach, and among the top 15 hospitals in California. The post MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center ranked nationally for obstetrics and gynecology and recognized as high-performing by U.S. News & World Report’s America’s Best Hospital 18 times appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles
Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.
