Clearlake vegetation fire prompts evacuations

Residents in the Clearlake area are able to return to their homes after being ordered to evacuate Thursday afternoon because of a vegetation fire, Lake County authorities said.

The fire had spread to about 10 acres and was 20% contained by 3:15 p.m., according to a spokesperson for Cal Fire, which is assisting with the suppression effort.

It was named the Ogulin Fire because of its origin in the area of Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 53.

Evacuations were mandatory for homes and businesses east of Highway 53 from 40th Avenue in Clearlake north to Ogulin Canyon on the city’s outskirts, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

That included zones CLE-E130 and CLE-E124. A map of evacuation zones is available here.

Evacuations were lifted by 4 p.m., though road closures will remain, according to authorities.

Authorities closed Highway 53 between Ogulin Canyon and Olympic Drive, according to a Nixle alert from the Clearlake Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

