LA City Attorney Proposes Law Targeting Misleading Pregnancy Service Centers

San Clemente Council Votes to Pull Abortion Ban From Next Meeting
The San Clemente City Council voted 3-1 Saturday to remove a resolution from its Aug. 16 meeting that sought to ban abortions in the city, after hearing from mostly outraged citizens during a public comment period that lasted about two hours. The majority of residents who addressed the council during...
Fired Nurse Settles Suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital
A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
LA County COVID Hospitalizations Fall Again
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell Friday, reflecting with health officials say has been a steady downward trend in cases and other pandemic metrics. According to state figures, there were 1,206 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county as of Friday, down from 1,254 on Thursday....
Heat Advisory Issued for Parts of Los Angeles County
A heat advisory has been issued Monday until 7 p.m. by the National Weather Service for parts of Los Angeles County. Temperatures in Los Angeles County mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley are expected to reach 105. The heat advisory will be...
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Could Be Charged Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was arrested...
Average LA County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since March 7
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Monday for the 55th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 1.3 cents to $5.482, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped 98 cents since rising to a record high...
Planning to Drink & Drive? Don’t – and LAPD Will be Checking
As part of its long-time effort to reduce drunk driving in the Southland, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting another of its driver’s license/sobriety checkpoints Saturday evening. The LAPD says checkpoints will be set up from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley at...
Police Investigate Similar Shootings of 2 Men in Leimert Park
The Los Angeles Police Department Monday was investigating two shootings in different parts of the city that left men hospitalized. A 38-year-old man was wounded just after midnight Monday morning while walking in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Place in the Leimert Park area, said Officer D. Orris of the LAPD’s Operation Center.
Girl, 11, With Mental Conditions Missing in Long Beach is Located
An 11-year-old girl with mental conditions who went missing Saturday in Long Beach was located later in the day. The California Highway Patrol reported at about 3:10 p.m. that Esther Alicia Arujo was safely located. She was previously last seen at approximately 7:05 a.m. near the 1700 block of Locust...
LASD Searching For Missing East LA Girl, 16
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Rosas...
Longtime South Los Angeles Gang Leader Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison
A longtime senior leader of a South Los Angeles-based street gang was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for his conviction of conspiring to commit racketeering through various criminal acts including murder, extorting local businesses and the distribution of narcotics. Paul Gary Wallace, 56, of South Los Angeles,...
Nurse in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged As Early As Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people … including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, remains under arrest...
Nearly 150 Roosters Euthanized After Cockfighting Bust in Jurupa Valley
Nearly 150 roosters seized when deputies busted a cockfighting event in Jurupa Valley were euthanized and the property owner could face felony animal cruelty charges, officials said Sunday. After receiving reports of a large and ruckus gathering, deputies broke up the event at 10:36 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block...
Nurse Accused in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver, Nicole Lorraine...
Death of Woman Found in Woodland Hills Home Ruled a Homicide
The death of a 81-year-old woman who had suffered burns and was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills has been ruled a homicide, county authorities said. A family member of the victim called police at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, and officers went to the 208000 block of Martha Street, north of Burbank Boulevard, and found the woman in a bedroom, Officer Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
LAPD Searching For H&R Tow Truck Driver Who Fatally Struck Woman
Police were searching Sunday evening for a hit-and-run tow truck driver who reportedly sped down a South Los Angeles street and fatally struck a 68-year-old woman who had gone to her car to retrieve something. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at the corner of St. Andrews Place and...
Glendora Eliminated in Little League West Region Tournament
The quest by the all-star team from the Glendora American Little League to reach the Little League World Series ended Sunday with a 7-6 loss to its counterpart from the Sidewinder Little League of Peoria, Arizona in the Little League Baseball West Region tournament. Special pinch-runner Brandon Ashing scored the...
CHP Investigates Death Behind Car Wash in Costa Mesa
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death Sunday behind a car wash in Costa Mesa, authorities said. The death was reported about 6 a.m. at 2698 Bristol St., the CHP said. A representative from the coroner’s office was called to the scene at 6:32 a.m. There was no...
Actress Anne Heche in Critical Condition Following Crash into Mar Vista Home
Actress Anne Heche is reportedly in critical condition Saturday after crashing her car into a home in Mar Vista and sparking a fire, according to multiple media reports. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at a house in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Man Shot at Lancaster House Party, Expected to Survive
A man is expected to survive gunshot wounds suffered while attending a house party in Lancaster, authorities said Sunday. Deputies were dispatched at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday to the 2500 block of East Avenue J-2, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station, who added that the shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries.
