Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) partners to meet safety needs of Permian Basin

cbs7.com
Permian Strategic Partnership speaks about MCH, MMH ‘relocation’ discussions
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The possibility of moving Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital is on the table, but so are numerous other ideas. “There is no need to be concerned,” said Tracee Bentley, President & CEO of the Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP). “It’s still very much in the investigatory and studying phase.”
cbs7.com
Basin PBS holds annual Back-To-School event at Midland College
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The first day of school is just around the corner, and Basin PBS is helping kids in the area get ready for the school year. Basin PBS held a back-to-school festival at Midland College and over 40 local non-profits were there to serve families across the Permian Basin.
cbs7.com
Power Sweets Nutrition and other local businesses host a back-to-school party for children
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Back to school for Midland and Ector ISD is soon approaching. On Sunday, Power Sweets Nutrition in Odessa came together with other local businesses to host their first annual back-to-school drive for kids in the community. Over 250 backpacks and school supplies were handed out in...
cbs7.com
BB Collab and Torchy’s Tacos are raising awareness on human trafficking
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The BB Collab and Torchy’s Tacos held an event called ‘Babes supporting Babes’ in Downtown Odessa bright and early Saturday morning. Reflection Ministries was there to help educate the public about human trafficking in our area and how we can help the survivors.
cbs7.com
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: “The Long Road Back.”
Former Crane Head Coach Michael Pittman returned this summer to lead the Golden Cranes, as they seek their 3rd straight district title. The Wink Lady Cats volleyball team has played in three straight regional finals, and made two trips to the State Final Four. Midland Mayor not running for reelection.
cbs7.com
Volleyball Preview: Wink ready for run at State Title
WINK, Texas (KOSA) - The Wink Lady Cats volleyball team has played in three straight regional finals, and made two trips to the State Final Four. This season, Coach Heather Archibald and her team are trying to break though into the championship game, and a chance at the state title.
cbs7.com
Ector County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in shooting
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Thursday night in relation to a shooting in the parking lot of a game room in West Odessa. At around 11:03 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, deputies were called to a game...
