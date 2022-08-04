ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monahans, TX

Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) partners to meet safety needs of Permian Basin

By CBS7 Staff
cbs7.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs7.com

Permian Strategic Partnership speaks about MCH, MMH ‘relocation’ discussions

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The possibility of moving Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital is on the table, but so are numerous other ideas. “There is no need to be concerned,” said Tracee Bentley, President & CEO of the Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP). “It’s still very much in the investigatory and studying phase.”
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Basin PBS holds annual Back-To-School event at Midland College

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The first day of school is just around the corner, and Basin PBS is helping kids in the area get ready for the school year. Basin PBS held a back-to-school festival at Midland College and over 40 local non-profits were there to serve families across the Permian Basin.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: “The Long Road Back.”

Former Crane Head Coach Michael Pittman returned this summer to lead the Golden Cranes, as they seek their 3rd straight district title. The Wink Lady Cats volleyball team has played in three straight regional finals, and made two trips to the State Final Four. Midland Mayor not running for reelection.
WINK, TX
cbs7.com

Volleyball Preview: Wink ready for run at State Title

WINK, Texas (KOSA) - The Wink Lady Cats volleyball team has played in three straight regional finals, and made two trips to the State Final Four. This season, Coach Heather Archibald and her team are trying to break though into the championship game, and a chance at the state title.
WINK, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in shooting

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Thursday night in relation to a shooting in the parking lot of a game room in West Odessa. At around 11:03 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, deputies were called to a game...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX

