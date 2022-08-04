Read on www.waff.com
Madison County workers prepare for construction on Keel Mountain
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County crews are prepping the windy roads of Keel Mountain Road for construction. Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said he wants to make it safer for the long run. Hill said they started to see a problem when torrential rain flooded the area in February...
Participants of the World’s Longest Yard Sale talk about traffic safety
The World's Longest Yard Sale stretches through several counties in Alabama, bringing a lot of traffic to county roads that are usually quiet, and the increase in traffic can create dangerous road conditions.
Power restored in Madison following vehicle crash near Martin Road
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities shut off power to a number of customers in Madison on Monday morning following a vehicle accident in the area of Martin Road. The outage in Madison impacted customers from Mill Road south of I-565 to Martin Road and from Sullivan Street...
COVID plan in place for Morgan County Schools
One dead after Lawrence Co. Officer-involved shooting. One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting. Updated: 14 hours ago. Investigators with the...
Coroner identified man killed in crash involving motorcycle, semi-truck
A fatal wreck on Highway 67 in Priceville caused a lane closure Sunday night.
Crews battle historical landmark fire in Ashville
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Patrol Division and Ashville Patrol Department are investigating a historical landmark fire that occurred Saturday in Ashville. According to officers, Ashville Fire Department, Steele Fire Department and Shoal Creek Fire Department all arrived at John Looney House on Greensport Rd. to save the landmark. The […]
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Fort Payne
A pedestrian was struck and killed while standing in the roadway in DeKalb County, according to state troopers.
Rock the South: Law enforcement update
CULLMAN, Ala. – With thousands descending on Cullman this weekend for the Rock the South music festival, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said his department’s primary focus will be safety and security. “As with any event that the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office works, our first priority is to keep the community safe, and Rock the South is no different,” Gentry said. The sheriff said deputies will be out in full force this weekend doing everything possible to ensure the safety of visitors and residents. “We encourage everyone to know your travel routes, parking areas and what can and cannot be brought into the...
The sky’s the limit: Exponential return on investment opportunity for city, county at Cullman Regional Airport
VINEMONT, Ala. – With both the State of Alabama and federal government investing millions of dollars in the Cullman Regional Airport by way of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), specifically the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG), plans are in the works to update the Vinemont airport and make it a contender for high-dollar contracts. Those contracts could bring an increased quality of life for the community, tax revenue for both the city and county and better paying job options. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation investment in America’s transportation network. It will modernize infrastructure, increase equity in transportation, help fight climate...
One dead after Lawrence Co. Officer-involved shooting
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that the man stole three vehicles and attempted to steal two others Sunday morning. Saturday shooting turned into a...
Person transported to hospital with serious injuries after motorcycle wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to the hospital after suffering serious injuries in a wreck on Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, the person was injured in a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash southbound on Memorial Parkway just south of Bob Wallace Avenue.
franklinfreepress.net
Great response from pilots, public for Russellville Airport grand re-opening
There was a traffic jam at the Russellville Municipal Airport Saturday morning and Russellville Mayor David Grissom couldn't have been happier. With more than 25 aircraft on-site for the airport's grand reopening, it was a busy day for event organizers. “I've never seen this many airplanes at the Russellville Airport,...
Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet
Commissioner Hill says construction will start at the end of the month, but crews are already out there. Many schools need substitute teachers as class is back in session. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, David Little, talks about his platform. Updated: 6 hours ago. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council...
Bridge Street Town Center under new management
A real estate investment firm based in Dallas now manages Huntsville's open-air mall.
North Alabama man shot dead by deputy following vehicle pursuit, sheriff says
A man was shot to death Saturday night by a Lawrence County deputy following a traffic stop, according to Sheriff Max Sanders. Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the incident began with a traffic stop begun around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at or near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214.
HPD hosts open house obstacle course
I-59 northbound is down to just one lane in the area. The Trash Pandas and the fireworks company released statements Saturday regarding the incident.
One person injured in Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A mishap occurred during the fireworks show following the Huntsville Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies game at Toyota Field on 500 Trash Panda Way in Madison, AL. Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Service Inc. (HEMSI) says that one person was transported to Madison Hospital with non-life-threatening...
Huntsville homeowners attacked by man hiding in their closet
Police say a pair of Huntsville homeowners were attacked by a man hiding in their closet on Friday.
Sheriff: Man flees from Limestone deputies in stolen ambulance, stolen fire truck
ATHENS — A burglar who stole a vehicle in Athens early this morning wrecked it near Pryor Field airport, then sought to elude police in a stolen ambulance and then a stolen fire truck, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
