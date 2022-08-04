ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Montana Lady Griz incoming freshman to represent Austria in Europe Cup

 3 days ago
Missoula PaddleHeads explode for 15 runs, capsize Great Falls Voyagers

MISSOULA — Neither rain nor a last-minute pitching change could prevent the Missoula PaddleHeads from pounding the Great Falls Voyagers Saturday night at Centene Stadium. Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team used four home runs and a solid performance by pitcher Connor Schultz in a 15-2 win. The game was delayed an hour because of rain and Schultz started on short notice after Austen Seidel suffered a pregame injury.
Helena Capital's Austin Buehler commits to Montana football program

There's a reason that the recruitment of Helena Capital's Austin Buehler took off over the summer. People who are 6-foot-6 and move as well as he does, don't grow on trees. And after getting offered by both the Montana Grizzlies and Eastern Washington this summer, as well as Carroll College and Montana Tech, the University of Montana legacy announced his verbal commitment to the Griz earlier this week.
Great Falls hurler Tyler Naumann stymies Missoula PaddleHeads

MISSOULA — Tyler Naumann tossed a complete-game gem in leading the Great Falls Voyagers past the Missoula PaddleHeads Friday night. The 6-foot-1 lefty struck out eight and scattered six hits in a 3-1 victory at Centene Stadium. A Florida native who played for Jacksonville University in the spring, Naumann boosted his record to 4-4 with arguably the best performance by a Great Falls hurler this season.
Zoo FM 96.9

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Fairfield Sun Times

Video: Jacob Glass takes flight from Mount Sentinel

Jacob Glass, a paraglider, takes flight from Mount Sentinel, Friday, July 29. Launch zone: How Missoula is quickly becoming a premiere paragliding hub. Paragliding instructors certified 40 new pilots in the last two years. And with two idyllic launch zones, Missoula is becoming a destination for visiting paragliders too.
PaddleHeads' Newman breaks 60-year Pioneer League home run record in loss to Voyagers

MISSOULA — The Pioneer League has a new home run king. Missoula PaddleHeads slugger Jayson Newman smacked two round-trippers in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium. Newman boosted his total to 27 this summer, passing previous Pioneer single-season record holder and teammate Zac Almond, who belted 26 homers in Zootown's 2021 championship season.
NBCMontana

Throwback to the Boulder 2700 drone video

MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies above the Boulder 2700 Fire burn on Flathead Lake in September of 2021. The fire burned more than 2200 acres. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
NBCMontana

Flathead Lake Boat Show returns after a 3-year hiatus

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Lake Boat Show is back on the water after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions. The Big Sky Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society says 23 boats will be in the water, and will have five boats and a 'woodie' jet ski on display as well.
Newstalk KGVO

Beloved Missoula DJ to Call a Night of Soroptimist BINGO at the Fair

Can I help it if my mom whispered down from Heaven and said, "Make sure you say beloved, honey." Mom loved her son and I think she had a bit of a weakness for BINGO, too. I will try to make her proud, as I get my first opportunity since 2019 to have a great time with you at the Soroptimist BINGO booth this coming week at the Western Montana Fair. I get to take a turn Wednesday night, August 10, from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. You'll be supporting a wonderful organization and hopefully taking home a few bucks, too.
930 AM KMPT

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
NBCMontana

Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
mtpr.org

Montana food pantries grapple with demand increases and a bumpy economy

Colorful cans and boxes of food lined the shelves of the Arlee Community Development Corporation food pantry on a recent summer morning. Pantry workers, including program manager Donna Mollica, had stocked the day before, in preparation for a new week of distribution. Though the shelves were full that morning, these...
NBCMontana

Major road construction starts Monday in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Major road construction is to start Monday, west of Reserve in Missoula, and will last for several months. Crews are working on infrastructure and streets for the several new neighborhoods, businesses and streets going into the Mullan area. Starting today, the Montana Department of Transpoertation will...
Cat Country 102.9

10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
travelnowsmart.com

How much does it cost to stay at Quinn’s hot springs Resort

How Much Does it Cost to Stay at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort?. The cost of staying at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort varies depending on the season and the number of guests. The average price per night is $120. This luxurious resort features seven geothermal pools surrounded by natural rock. The lodges are large and feature modern amenities. All accommodations include fireplaces and living rooms, and are fully equipped with TVs. You can even play games and watch live entertainment, so you can relax and enjoy the scenery.
