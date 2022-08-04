Montana Lady Griz incoming freshman to represent Austria in Europe Cup

Read on 406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads explode for 15 runs, capsize Great Falls Voyagers
MISSOULA — Neither rain nor a last-minute pitching change could prevent the Missoula PaddleHeads from pounding the Great Falls Voyagers Saturday night at Centene Stadium. Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team used four home runs and a solid performance by pitcher Connor Schultz in a 15-2 win. The game was delayed an hour because of rain and Schultz started on short notice after Austen Seidel suffered a pregame injury.
406mtsports.com
Helena Capital's Austin Buehler commits to Montana football program
There's a reason that the recruitment of Helena Capital's Austin Buehler took off over the summer. People who are 6-foot-6 and move as well as he does, don't grow on trees. And after getting offered by both the Montana Grizzlies and Eastern Washington this summer, as well as Carroll College and Montana Tech, the University of Montana legacy announced his verbal commitment to the Griz earlier this week.
Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?
What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more relaxed? Luckily here in Montana, we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but which one is the best?. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar in Every State, and...
406mtsports.com
Great Falls hurler Tyler Naumann stymies Missoula PaddleHeads
MISSOULA — Tyler Naumann tossed a complete-game gem in leading the Great Falls Voyagers past the Missoula PaddleHeads Friday night. The 6-foot-1 lefty struck out eight and scattered six hits in a 3-1 victory at Centene Stadium. A Florida native who played for Jacksonville University in the spring, Naumann boosted his record to 4-4 with arguably the best performance by a Great Falls hurler this season.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Fairfield Sun Times
Video: Jacob Glass takes flight from Mount Sentinel
Jacob Glass, a paraglider, takes flight from Mount Sentinel, Friday, July 29. Launch zone: How Missoula is quickly becoming a premiere paragliding hub. Paragliding instructors certified 40 new pilots in the last two years. And with two idyllic launch zones, Missoula is becoming a destination for visiting paragliders too.
406mtsports.com
PaddleHeads' Newman breaks 60-year Pioneer League home run record in loss to Voyagers
MISSOULA — The Pioneer League has a new home run king. Missoula PaddleHeads slugger Jayson Newman smacked two round-trippers in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium. Newman boosted his total to 27 this summer, passing previous Pioneer single-season record holder and teammate Zac Almond, who belted 26 homers in Zootown's 2021 championship season.
NBCMontana
Throwback to the Boulder 2700 drone video
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies above the Boulder 2700 Fire burn on Flathead Lake in September of 2021. The fire burned more than 2200 acres. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
NBCMontana
Flathead Lake Boat Show returns after a 3-year hiatus
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Lake Boat Show is back on the water after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions. The Big Sky Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society says 23 boats will be in the water, and will have five boats and a 'woodie' jet ski on display as well.
Beloved Missoula DJ to Call a Night of Soroptimist BINGO at the Fair
Can I help it if my mom whispered down from Heaven and said, "Make sure you say beloved, honey." Mom loved her son and I think she had a bit of a weakness for BINGO, too. I will try to make her proud, as I get my first opportunity since 2019 to have a great time with you at the Soroptimist BINGO booth this coming week at the Western Montana Fair. I get to take a turn Wednesday night, August 10, from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. You'll be supporting a wonderful organization and hopefully taking home a few bucks, too.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
NBCMontana
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
mtpr.org
Montana food pantries grapple with demand increases and a bumpy economy
Colorful cans and boxes of food lined the shelves of the Arlee Community Development Corporation food pantry on a recent summer morning. Pantry workers, including program manager Donna Mollica, had stocked the day before, in preparation for a new week of distribution. Though the shelves were full that morning, these...
NBCMontana
Major road construction starts Monday in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Major road construction is to start Monday, west of Reserve in Missoula, and will last for several months. Crews are working on infrastructure and streets for the several new neighborhoods, businesses and streets going into the Mullan area. Starting today, the Montana Department of Transpoertation will...
‘Yellowstone’: New Season 5 Filming Location Revealed
“Yellowstone” is really ramping up filming for season 5. It’s reported that the show will move filming to a new location in Western Montana. The series is introducing a new location in Ravalli County, Montana. Notably, Ravalli County contains the town of Darby, where Chief Joseph Ranch is located.
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 21,182 acres, growth slows, fire reaches Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County slowed on Thursday, as the fire reached 21,182 acres, infrared flight data shows. The growth of 566 acres was significantly less than growth in the past few days, where the growth was more than 2,000 acres/ day.
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
travelnowsmart.com
How much does it cost to stay at Quinn’s hot springs Resort
How Much Does it Cost to Stay at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort?. The cost of staying at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort varies depending on the season and the number of guests. The average price per night is $120. This luxurious resort features seven geothermal pools surrounded by natural rock. The lodges are large and feature modern amenities. All accommodations include fireplaces and living rooms, and are fully equipped with TVs. You can even play games and watch live entertainment, so you can relax and enjoy the scenery.
Warrant issued for Missoula juvenille in connection with Kalispell incident
The Kalispell Police Department reports a warrant was issued for juvenille male from Missoula in connection with the July 23 incident.
