One arrested following assault, barricaded subject incident on Greenville Road

Read on whopam.com
Related
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In McPherson Avenue Shooting
A man was charged after a report of shots fired on North McPherson Avenue in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and when they arrived one person fled inside the home. After further investigation, police say 34-year-old David Colgin fired a shot and also pointed a gun at two people during some kind of altercation.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested on kidnapping charge
A Hopkinsville man was arrested Sunday afternoon on a kidnapping charge. Hopkinsville police were dispatched to a home no Norman Dale Drive to attempt to locate a Colorado female who had taken out an emergency protective order against 19-year old Mikel Smith of Hopkinsville. Officers located minor, who said she...
WBKO
Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested on multiple drug charges over the weekend after a K9 alerted deputies to the drugs. On Friday around 1 a.m., Warren County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop. The deputy’s K9 Kilo alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle.
2 men wanted for attempted homicide
Clarksville Police are still looking for Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, wanted for attempted homicide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident involving a man on a bike. They say that happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Main Street. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found...
whopam.com
Bicyclist hurt in Madisonville hit and run crash
A vehicle versus bicycle hit and run accident Saturday night on North Main Street in Madisonville injured the man on the bicycle. Madisonville police investigated and found 74-year old Michael Wells of Madisonville laying in the roadway in the 1800 block of North Main just after 10 p.m. Wells had...
whopam.com
Two injured, one critically, in Lafayette Road accident
Details have been released on a two-vehicle accident from Saturday afternoon on Lafayette Road that injured two people. Hopkinsville police say 25-year old Calvin Merritt of Hopkinsville was northbound and attempting to turn left onto Stone Valley Drive just before 1 p.m. when he collided with a southbound vehicle operated by 26-year old David Saltsman of Hopkinsville.
wvih.com
Butler County Teacher Arrested
A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district. According to court records, a warrant for 36 year-old Steven R. McLean’s arrest was issued on August 2 and served the following day. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Man arrested for stolen gun, attempted burglary charges
An investigation on West First Street early Saturday morning led to the arrest of a Clarksville man on attempted burglary and stolen gun charges. ECC received a call around 1 a.m. that a 22-year old Christian Berrian of Clarksville had pointed a rifle into the window of a residence in the 500 block of West First and that when the victim went outside to confront Berrian, he went back to his truck.
Hit and run injures 74-year-old bicyclist
Madisonville Police responded to a traffic accident on Saturday night in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Officers say the accident that was between a car and a bicyclist, left Michael Wells injured in the road.
whopam.com
HPD investigates Greenville Road accident
A single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Greenville Road injured the driver. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 65-year old Tim Tucker of Hopkinsville had been southbound on Greenville Road when he ran off the road and crashed near East Seventh Street. Witnesses told police Tucker was seizing after the...
fox17.com
Hopkinsville man arrested for assault, threatening Christian County police with knife
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — On Thursday around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Christian County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex which led to the arrest of a Hopkinsville man. When deputies arrived at Woodland Heights Apartment Complex, they found a female that has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured, One Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to. Jennie Stuart Health...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Warrant For Assault
A Hopkinsville man was charged Wednesday afternoon in connection to an assault on July 26th in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Ronald Young hit another man in the head causing injuries that could lead to him losing vision in his eye. Young was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree assault.
wkdzradio.com
Murder Suspect Charged With Soliciting Someone To Bring Drugs Into Jail
A Hopkinsville man who was in jail on a murder charge has now been charged with soliciting someone to bring drugs into jail. Hopkinsville Police say on July 13th 25-year-old Cortez Hairston Jr. asked someone to bring drugs and a cell phone into the jail but they were stopped by jail staff before he received them.
whopam.com
Officer says Oak Grove neglect victim nearly died, was critically malnourished
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear the abuse and neglect charges against an Oak Grove man and woman, after an officer testified Friday morning that the 70-year old victim was critically malnourished and nearly died on the operating table. Investigators charged 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old...
Grandfather facing charges after 2-year-old drowns in inflatable pool
A grandfather is facing charges after his 2-year-old grandson drowned in an inflatable swimming pool on Sunday night.
k105.com
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Man And Woman Charged With Drug Possession In Tennessee
A Pembroke man and a Hopkinsville woman were charged with possession of meth after a traffic stop on West Spring Street in Dover, Tennessee Wednesday night. Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 40-year-old Brian Stout for a traffic violation and could see marijuana in plain view. After a...
whopam.com
Man served with felony assault warrant
An arrest warrant for felony assault was served Thursday against a Hopkinsville man who was shot last month on East Third Street. It alleges that on July 26, 53-year old Ronald Young of Hopkinsville caused serious injury to 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz by striking him several times on the head, causing injuries that will require surgery and could potentially cause him to lose vision in one eye.
Comments / 0