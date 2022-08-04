Red Bike opens new Lower Price Hill station

Red Bike, the Queen City's bike share program, has officially come to Cincinnati's west side.

The organization opened a new station in Lower Price Hill Thursday afternoon, making the location the westernmost station in the Red Bike network.

Red Bike held a launch party from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday following a ribbon cutting to open the new station, located at the corner of Hatmaker Street and State Avenue.

During the launch party, Red Bike employees were on hand to sign community members up for Red Bike memberships. The party featured free food, snacks, drinks and a DJ.

The Lower Price Hill station is Red Bike's 63rd station in Cincinnati, but its first on the city's west side.

