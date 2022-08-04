Vicksburg’s Dan Edney holds first press conference as State Health Officer

Read on www.vicksburgpost.com
Jackson Free Press
Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers
Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
Stokes to propose solutions to Jackson’s water issue
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman is asking the state or federal government to intervene in Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is asking for either state or federal help by placing Jackson’s water under a receivership until it’s in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act. He says it’s […]
Picayune Item
Milkweed still a popular native perennial for Mississippi gardens
Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Although it has been over seven years since The Crosby Arboretum first started receiving a steady barrage of questions from coastal gardeners seeking the best species of native milkweed (Asclepias) to benefit dwindling monarch butterfly population, we continue to get inquiries about Mississippi milkweed species, and sources for seed.
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Community celebrates 50 years since the integration of MS Highway Safety Patrol
Over the past weekend, the integration of the MS Highway Patrol was celebrated. A reception was held at Tougaloo College, in the Bennie G. Thompson Auditorium, on Friday, July 29 to celebrate Atty. Constance Slaughter Harvey for her tireless work fighting for civil rights which includes filing a lawsuit on July 28, 1970 that would later lead to the desegregation of the MS Highway Patrol. Atty. Slaughter Harvey was presented a plaque in honor of her role in changing history in Mississippi. On Saturday, July 30, a banquet was held at the Masonic Temple on Lynch Street to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first integrated class of the MS Highway Patrol which included R.O. Williams, Lewis Younger, and Walter Crosby (who passed away after battling cancer in December 2021).
New State of Mississippi Health Officer wants to eliminate health disparities
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s newest State Health Officer discussed his priorities and upcoming agenda during a news conference on Thursday, August 4. Dr. Dan Edney discussed various issues including COVID-19, monkeypox, abortion and violence prevention. Edney, who was born and raised in the Mississippi Delta, shared that one of his top priorities is to […]
impact601.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Mississippi
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Crowds attend rodeo at Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo held an exciting show on dirt on Saturday, August 6. The Bulls, Bands and Barrels Cowboys brought their talents to the Mississippi Coliseum. One rodeo attendee is glad to see some rodeo action in Jackson. “I’ll tell you, this is different than the Dixie Nationals, […]
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
WLBT
Hinds County names new undersheriff
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has a new undersheriff. Jarrat Taylor was promoted from chief deputy to undersheriff on August 3. Taylor is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. “I look forward to his leadership,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones....
bobgermanylaw.com
Canton, MS - Luke Perry Walker Dies Days After Explosion at Salt Water Disposal Site on Virlilia Rd
Canton, MS (August 06, 2022) - A victim of last week’s explosion at the Salt Water Disposal Site in Madison County passed away on Thursday, August 4th. At least six people sustained serious burn injuries on Friday, July 29th during an oil explosion in Madison County. The incident happened...
Starkville Daily News
Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal
Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
WTOK-TV
Hundreds attend Mississippi Wildlife Expo
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The outdoor expo is back at the Mississippi state fairgrounds. The event is offering everything you could want for the outdoors. Hundreds of people packed the Mississippi Trade Mart building. So far, the Mississippi ag and outdoor expo is proving to be a great opportunity to...
Officials: All four inmates who escaped after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof back in custody
Mississippi officials report that all four inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning are back in custody. Three of the inmates were caught and taken back into custody in Baton Rouge Friday night. The fourth inmate — Landon Braudway — was taken back into custody in Alcorn...
mississippifreepress.org
Rental Assistance Funds Still Available In Harrison County After Gov. Reeves Ends Program
Renters in Harrison and Hinds counties are not likely to suffer from Gov. Tate Reeves’ order this week to end access to a key pandemic-era rental assistance program 10 days from now. Most Mississippians who need help paying their rent or utilities will no longer be able to apply...
Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
wcbi.com
New troopers will soon be patrolling Mississippi highways
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – 29 new troopers will soon be patrolling Mississippi highways. Cadet Class 66 graduated Friday and to the oath to keep the state safe. This is a unique class, because each cadet had law enforcement experience before going to trooper school. That is a first for...
nypressnews.com
This week in history: Bodies of 3 Freedom Summer workers found in Mississippi
As published in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times:. Throughout most of the summer of 1964, Chicagoans likely watched newspaper headlines for any indication of what happened to James Earl Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, three Freedom Summer workers in Mississippi who’d gone missing in June. Most assumed they’d died, but no one would ever be brought to justice without the bodies.
Tate Reeves halts Mississippi’s involvement in federal rental assistance program, a move called ‘heartless’ by one critic
Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as...
Gov. Reeves slams Jackson leaders on infrastructure spending
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves isn’t holding back after Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made a statement this week that the city needs more financial help to fix its failing water system. It’s been subject to several boil water notices recently, due to high turbid levels. The governor said the city already has […]
Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
