Seattle, WA

Seattle's Duwamish Tribe 'on the outside looking in' as city names new Indigenous Advisory Council

By Katie Campbell
KUOW
 3 days ago
The Stranger

Slog AM: King County Housing Authority Gets Sued, Mayor's Office Seeks More Public Input on SPD Chief Search, Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!

King County's former top landlord gets sued: The Seattle Times reports that three former senior female staffers at the King County Housing Authority have sued the agency and its former Executive Director Stephen Norman. The amended complaint filed in federal court last month alleges that the women were discriminated against based on their race, gender, or both.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Commentary: Election Fraud Mania Reaches the Trenches of Democracy

This has been vote-counting week around the state. But the guy in charge of counting them down in Mason County says he can't go into the vote-counting room. "If I go in, someone would immediately accuse me of fraud," says Paddy McGuire, Mason County's Democratic auditor. "I have a great team down there, so I just stay up here in my office."
MASON COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Margin in Pierce County Council primary narrows

Just 84 votes separate the second- and third-place finishers in the Pierce County Council District 7 primary election, according to results posted Friday morning. Paula Lonergan has 5,498 votes (12.07 percent), while Josh Harris has 5,414 (11.89 percent). One of those two Republicans will advance to a general election contest against Democrat Robyn Denson, who won 26,351 votes (57.86 percent) in the primary.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
ncwlife.com

Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows

There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Celebrate Farmers Market week in Seattle

Sunday, Aug. 7 marked the start of National Farmers Market Week and the Seattle City Council has issued a proclamation in appreciation of the 17 farmers markets across the city. Jennifer Antos is with the Neighborhood Farmers Market Alliance. She says the markets strengthen the region’s food system by connecting...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Larkin advances, Dunn concedes in 8th Congressional District

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is throwing in the towel in the 8th Congressional District primary. Dunn conceded to fellow Republican challenger Matt Larkin, who will face incumbent Democrat Kim Schrier in the general election. As of Friday morning, Aug. 5, Dunn had 14.62% of the vote. Larkin had 17.07%....
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Emerald City Comic Con brings back mask policy for summer 2022

Emerald City Comic Con has announced it will now require masks for all attendees at its event this month. Masks will be required in all areas of the convention. Emerald City Comic Con is Aug. 18-21 at the Seattle Convention Center. There is no requirement for proof of vaccination. Cosplayers will be asked to enter without helmets or costume masks to confirm they are wearing an approved face covering.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

King County mayors pen appeal for help with rise in crime, spar with prosecuting attorney

Eight mayors in south King County signed an open letter Thursday asking for help in an effort to reduce crime and violence throughout the region. The collective of mayors — from the cities of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila — want King County and the state to assist their cities, as they are facing a “disturbing” rise in crime.
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

No more hazard pay for Seattle grocery workers

Grocery stores in Seattle have been required to pay an additional $4 an hour to workers since last February. The money was meant to compensate them for the risk of working during the pandemic. But it was always temporary, and now it's going away. KUOW’s Ruby DeLuna is here to...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases

Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

What are your thoughts about the Bountiful Byway tourism plan?

Experience Olympia and Beyond will hold six public workshop sessions beginning Monday, August 8, seeking community members’ thoughts on the Thurston Bountiful Byway Corridor Management Plan. During the sessions, Experience Olympia staff, in partnership with consultant Otak, Inc., will discuss “key byway destinations, experiences and desired improvements” on the...
OLYMPIA, WA

