Seattle's Duwamish Tribe 'on the outside looking in' as city names new Indigenous Advisory Council

KOMO News
King County names 2 groups to run ex-hotels in Auburn, Federal Way to house the homeless
SEATTLE — King County officials on Friday announced who will manage two former hotels in Auburn and Federal Way that have been purchased by the county and will be converted into housing for the homeless. The two buildings are part of the county's Health Through Housing initiative, which aims...
The Stranger
Slog AM: King County Housing Authority Gets Sued, Mayor's Office Seeks More Public Input on SPD Chief Search, Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!
King County's former top landlord gets sued: The Seattle Times reports that three former senior female staffers at the King County Housing Authority have sued the agency and its former Executive Director Stephen Norman. The amended complaint filed in federal court last month alleges that the women were discriminated against based on their race, gender, or both.
Chronicle
Commentary: Election Fraud Mania Reaches the Trenches of Democracy
This has been vote-counting week around the state. But the guy in charge of counting them down in Mason County says he can't go into the vote-counting room. "If I go in, someone would immediately accuse me of fraud," says Paddy McGuire, Mason County's Democratic auditor. "I have a great team down there, so I just stay up here in my office."
gigharbornow.org
Margin in Pierce County Council primary narrows
Just 84 votes separate the second- and third-place finishers in the Pierce County Council District 7 primary election, according to results posted Friday morning. Paula Lonergan has 5,498 votes (12.07 percent), while Josh Harris has 5,414 (11.89 percent). One of those two Republicans will advance to a general election contest against Democrat Robyn Denson, who won 26,351 votes (57.86 percent) in the primary.
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean, this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. Gutierrez, his wife and their 1-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
ncwlife.com
Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
KUOW
Celebrate Farmers Market week in Seattle
Sunday, Aug. 7 marked the start of National Farmers Market Week and the Seattle City Council has issued a proclamation in appreciation of the 17 farmers markets across the city. Jennifer Antos is with the Neighborhood Farmers Market Alliance. She says the markets strengthen the region’s food system by connecting...
KUOW
Larkin advances, Dunn concedes in 8th Congressional District
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is throwing in the towel in the 8th Congressional District primary. Dunn conceded to fellow Republican challenger Matt Larkin, who will face incumbent Democrat Kim Schrier in the general election. As of Friday morning, Aug. 5, Dunn had 14.62% of the vote. Larkin had 17.07%....
KUOW
Emerald City Comic Con brings back mask policy for summer 2022
Emerald City Comic Con has announced it will now require masks for all attendees at its event this month. Masks will be required in all areas of the convention. Emerald City Comic Con is Aug. 18-21 at the Seattle Convention Center. There is no requirement for proof of vaccination. Cosplayers will be asked to enter without helmets or costume masks to confirm they are wearing an approved face covering.
MyNorthwest.com
King County mayors pen appeal for help with rise in crime, spar with prosecuting attorney
Eight mayors in south King County signed an open letter Thursday asking for help in an effort to reduce crime and violence throughout the region. The collective of mayors — from the cities of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila — want King County and the state to assist their cities, as they are facing a “disturbing” rise in crime.
thejoltnews.com
Coyotes are here to stay in North American cities -- including those in Thurston County
By David Drake, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Bret Shaw, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Mary Magnuson, University of Wisconsin-Madison. Coyotes have become practically ubiquitous across the lower 48 United States, and they’re increasingly turning up in cities. The draws are abundant food and green space in urban areas. Editor's Note: While...
KUOW
No more hazard pay for Seattle grocery workers
Grocery stores in Seattle have been required to pay an additional $4 an hour to workers since last February. The money was meant to compensate them for the risk of working during the pandemic. But it was always temporary, and now it's going away. KUOW’s Ruby DeLuna is here to...
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
publicola.com
Ruling on Tree Regulations Coming Soon, City Attorney Filed Charges in Just Over Half of Cases This Year
1. The Seattle Hearing Examiner is expected to rule as soon as next week on a case in which the Master Builders Association of King County and Seattle—a business group that represents housing developers—is seeking a more thorough review of a new tree ordinance. that would make it...
thejoltnews.com
What are your thoughts about the Bountiful Byway tourism plan?
Experience Olympia and Beyond will hold six public workshop sessions beginning Monday, August 8, seeking community members’ thoughts on the Thurston Bountiful Byway Corridor Management Plan. During the sessions, Experience Olympia staff, in partnership with consultant Otak, Inc., will discuss “key byway destinations, experiences and desired improvements” on the...
KOMO News
Planned site for new Tacoma homeless shelter angers, frustrates neighborhood residents
TACOMA, Wash. — Residents of a Tacoma neighborhood are frustrated and upset about current plans for a homeless shelter to be built on city-owned land and operated in partnership with the Tacoma Rescue Mission. Two people who live in the area, Sean Hein and his neighbor Scott Maziar, said...
5 Things you have to See to Believe in Washington State
Washington is filled with a lot of beauty, Mt.Rainer, the Cascade Mountains, the giant lakes, ocean shores, and even its giant cities. But there are other things in Washington you may have never seen for yourself. So we put together a list of the 5 must-see things in Washington. Some...
2 Washington Oyster Restaurants Among The Best In The U.S.
Mashed found the best places to enjoy delicious oysters.
Tri-City Herald
Puyallup business owner raided payroll to gamble, buy a pool and take lavish vacations
The co-owner and financial manager of a steel fabrication company in Puyallup, Wash., pleaded guilty to tax fraud Friday for using more than $1 million in payroll taxes on personal expenses including vacations, gambling and a pool, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Washington announced. Donna Powell, 56, was...
The Stranger
Matt Larkin Pulls Slightly Ahead of Reagan Dunn, Republicans in Disarray in Covington
Today's ballot drop reflects a small portion of the ~377,000 ballots remaining to be counted statewide as of this morning, according to the Secretary of State's projections, but even the small drop shifted some close races that we're keeping an eye on here at The Stranger's Elections HQ. Locally, King...
