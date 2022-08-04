Virginia Beach sees increase in guns being stolen from unattended vehicles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are reminding gun owners to not leave their guns unsecured in vehicles after Virginia Beach sees an increase in guns being stolen from vehicles.

According to a tweet from Police Chief Paul Neudigate, he says the city is experiencing an increase in guns being stolen from unattended vehicles. He says these guns can get into the wrong hands which contributes to an uptick in violence.

In a recent precinct report, the third precinct saw the largest increase in guns being stolen from vehicles in the past year. In 2021, the third precinct had 33 guns stolen. This year so far, there have been 52 guns stolen from vehicles in that precinct.

City of Virginia Beach

According to the city's recent report, as of July 27, 2022, 148 guns have been stolen out of the 1,728 vehicle larcenies.

City of Virginia Beach