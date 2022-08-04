ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

Amherst man pleads guilty to attempted robbery charge

By Julia Soluri
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
An Amherst man pleaded guilty today to an attempted robbery charge.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, 38-year-old Joseph Whitney pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to attempted robbery in the second degree.

Officials say Whitney broke into a car on January 4 that was parked outside of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino and physically assaulted the vehicle's owner.

Whitney allegedly fled the scene with a bag containing over $1,000 in cash.

Investigators were able to connect Whitney to the crime through DNA evidence found on the passenger door.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Whitney is currently being held without bail.

He faces a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

