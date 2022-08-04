ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WATCH: Chicago Meteorologist Goes 'Off The Rails' While On-Air

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
A Chicago meteorologist got extremely excited when he discovered a new feature on the TV monitor that he uses every day. Greg Dutra of ABC7 Chicago was giving the weather report when he touched the TV monitor to point to a specific region on the map . When he touched the screen, it moved.

"Oh, I moved the map. I can do that? No way!" Dutra exclaimed while on-air. In the video, you can hear talk show host Val Warner reply, "Are you serious, did you just discover that?" This discovery was so shocking that news anchor Terrell Brown joined Dutra in playing with the screen while the broadcast was still live. Dutra posted the segment on Twitter .

"This wasn’t in the training manual! @TBrownABC7 @valwarnertv and I go OFF THE RAILS when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air on @ABC7Chicago," the post detailed.

After being mesmerized by previously unknown capabilities of the device, Dutra then took the situation a step further and tried to zoom in on the map. After being able to utilize this feature he exclaimed, "It's a great day, it's a great day!" Despite Dutra trying to finish the rest of the segment, the newsroom was in a fit of laughter as Dutra tried tilting the screen. He told viewers watching from home that he would be "figuring this all out," and that the next couple of days would be beautiful.

