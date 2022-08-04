Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

