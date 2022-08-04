ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco's new anti-woke DA reverses lax drug case policies of liberal predecessor

By Tori Richards
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOLIx_0h589s1p00

San Francisco’s new district attorney has thrown the policies of far-left predecessor Chesa Boudin in the trash by announcing a hard-line approach to drug dealers throughout the city.

More than 30 offers to plea bargain drug cases were revoked by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, including one defendant charged in six different incidents of dealing fentanyl in the Tenderloin District.

“Since 2020, nearly 1,500 people have died of drug overdose in part because dealers have been allowed to operate with impunity,” Jenkins said Wednesday at a press conference announcing her new policy.

NEW SAN FRANCISCO DISTRICT ATTORNEY SWORN IN TO REPLACE CHESA BOUDIN

(Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Brooke Jenkins addresses a news conference at City Hall on July 7, 2022, in San Francisco.

“The lethality of fentanyl presents a different challenge, and we must immediately change course, so we can save lives and hold people accountable for the havoc they are wreaking in our communities like the Tenderloin and South of Market. Going forward, defendants holding lethal doses of fentanyl will face felony charges,” she said.

This is in sharp contrast to Boudin, who had a policy of seeking less jail time for most defendants and treated drug offenses with social services rather than punishment. As a result, San Francisco has a crime rate higher than the rest of California , particularly with burglary, theft, and larceny largely committed by drug offenders, police department records show.

The number of thefts started rising and reached record levels under former District Attorney George Gascon , who is now in Los Angeles with the same policies as Boudin and faces a likely recall in the coming months.

Jenkins quit her job as a prosecutor under Boudin in order to organize a recall election against him, which succeeded last month. She was named his successor by Mayor London Breed.

Throughout the recall campaign, Jenkins and crime victims blasted Boudin’s policies as catering to criminals while victims languished in obscurity. Jenkins continuously stated that criminals were not punished under her former boss.

Now, with her new policy, any dealers who have more than 5 grams of drugs will face charges that could include enhancements if they deal within 1,000 feet of a school or office. Defendants who have excessive amounts could be detained pending trial.

Boudin did not obtain any fentanyl convictions last year and only had 156 pending narcotics sales cases. The majority of cases involved fentanyl, including one in which a defendant had 308 grams.

One defendant was arrested five times and continuously granted community service by Boudin. Non-jail sentences as part of a specialized drug court community service program are intended for drug users rather than dealers, Jenkins said.

The defendant kept coming back to the Tenderloin to deal drugs despite being ordered by a judge to stay out of the area. He was offered a misdemeanor to settle all six of his cases.

Earlier this year, the body of a 16-year-old runaway was found on a Tenderloin sidewalk after she overdosed on drugs, KRON4 reported .

“As a new parent, I can only guess at the pain this death must have created for her family. I am committed to action. We will work together to hold dealers accountable,” Boudin tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

However, that didn’t happen.

“I think we have to start addressing repeat and violent offenders,” Jenkins told ABC7 shortly after she was appointed. “First, that needs to be our main priority. So that we are addressing those who continually commit crimes in San Francisco, continue to victimize people in a violent way ... because I think we've created an environment where people think there are no consequences for their actions."

Comments / 12

George
3d ago

Good for her. Good for the citizens. The liberal policies must stop.

Reply(2)
23
409
3d ago

Great news for the people the live in and love to visit the once beautiful city.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
48hills.org

Why SF’s downtown is not coming back

Karen Chapple, an eminent professor of urban planning who has worked in SF, taught at UC Berkeley, and is now at the University of Toronto, explained in the Chron July 30 why downtown San Francisco remains so empty after the pandemic. Her analysis is exactly right—and completely misses the political...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Public Defender: DA’s lock-‘em-up drug policies don’t work

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Aug. 3 announced policies with regard to drug cases. Mano Raju, the elected public defender of San Francisco, issues the following statement in response:. “The District Attorney’s newly announced policies around drug cases are exactly the type of regressive and carceral practices that have exacerbated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged Russian crypto crime boss Alexander Vinnik extradited to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Alexander Vinnik, the alleged operator of an illicit cryptocurrency exchange used to launder billions of dollars, has been extradited from Greece to San Francisco to stand trial on federal charges.Vinnik, who operated the cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e, arrived in San Francisco on Thursday.    "After more than five years of litigation, Russian national Alexander Vinnik was extradited to the United States yesterday to be held accountable for operating BTC-e, a criminal cryptocurrency exchange, which laundered more than $4 billion of criminal proceeds," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Vinnik, 42, was charged in a 21-count superseding indictment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

San Jose prevails in ordinance requiring gun liability insurance

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KERO) — In January San Jose became the first in the country to require gun owners to obtain civil liability insurance and to pay a fee to support gun violence reduction programs. The city won the first lawsuit against that law this week but experts anticipate...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
London Breed
Person
Chesa Boudin
CBS San Francisco

'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma

When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley mayor, county sheriff spar over People's Park protest response

BERKELEY (KPIX) -- The fight over the future of People's Park in Berkeley continues as a group trying to preserve the park filed a lawsuit against the University of California on Thursday to block construction of a student housing project.There are dozens of protesters still occupying People's Park saying they're committed to staying for as long as it takes to block a student housing project.Aidan Hill, who uses they/them pronouns, says they are helping to facilitate the encampment by organizing food drop-offs and medical supplies."There's a difference between a homeless encampment and a political protest encampment. We're here because we...
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Woke#Chesa#Ap
californiaglobe.com

SF Mayor London Breed Demands Sup. Walton Apologize for Racial Slur

The controversy surrounding a racial slur that San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton said to a Sheriff’s Department Cadet at City Hall Security in June escalated on Monday and Tuesday, with Mayor London Breed calling for an apology and Walton threatening legal action. On June 24th, a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
daystech.org

Calif. man Jasminder Singh sentenced in $4.7 million iPhone scheme

(WKBN) – A California man was sentenced in federal court docket in New York on fees that he defrauded American Express of roughly $4.7 million and laundered the proceeds of his fraud. Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont, California, was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Prosecutors say he secured...
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested following San Francisco police shooting Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO -- No one was shot but officers discharged their weapons while pursuing a suspect who fled on foot and shot at officers in the vicinity of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue Saturday morning, police said.Officers in the city's Mission district station tried to detain a suspect in the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness around 7:55 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The suspect fled on foot and, during the foot pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.The suspect hid behind a vehicle and "continued to shoot at officers," according to police.Members of the SFPD Tactical Unit responded and helped take the suspect into custody, police said.While no one was shot as a result of the incident, the suspect was transported to the hospital for an injury not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.The San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the SFPD Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division and the Department of Police Accountability are investigating the incident, police said.A town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Protesters stop construction at Berkeley's People's Park

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A group of protesters broke through an 8-foot (2-meter) chain fence erected Wednesday around Berkeley’s historic People’s Park and faced off with police officers standing guard as a construction crew began work on a controversial student housing project. The work was halted for safety reasons. The park was cleared overnight Tuesday and the fencing was put up the following day after an Alameda County Superior Court judge on Friday ruled that the University of California, Berkeley — the site’s owner — could move forward with its housing plan despite local groups suing to stop it. By...
BERKELEY, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
224K+
Followers
68K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy