Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie breaks ground on new waterfront project

By Todd Wilson
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
Construction is underway for a new project right next to the St. Lucie River featuring a one-of-a-kind playground, increased boardwalk connections and a restaurant.

The city of Port St. Luce broke ground on The Port District project Wednesday after nearly a decade in the making.

Patricia Marolt enjoys spending time with her grandson at parks around Port St. Lucie.

"The playgrounds are really good in town," Marolt said.

Patricia Marolt discusses why she believes The Port District project will benefit the city of Port St. Lucie.

By the time the project is done, it will have a one-of-a-kind Pioneer Park playground.

"I think it's a wonderful addition to the town," Marolt said. "Anything by the water is always good because it draws a lot of people."

Sitting next to the St. Lucie River, there will be a waterfront restaurant, a canoe/kayak launch and an overwater stage for concerts to upland trails.

The Port District project will have waterfront views of the St. Lucie River.

"It is a very long infrastructure project. We have a lot of work to do to bring the site up to grade," Jennifer Davis, assistant director of the city's Community Redevelopment Agency said. "We have work to do on the river as well with the additional boardwalk connections and then of course the playground."

Davis said this is all part of the growth of Port St. Lucie. a city with a population of more than 200,000.

Jennifer Davis with the Port St. Lucie's Community Redevelopment Agency outlines how The Port District project will benefit the city.

"A lot of the development has been happening out to the west, and we're very proud of that development and the jobs that it's bringing to the city of Port St. Lucie," Davis said. "But we also know there's a commitment to the eastern side and what we have to offer."

The first phase of the project should take around nine months to complete at a cost of just under $10 million.

WPTV West Palm Beach

