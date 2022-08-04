ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackRock To Offer Institutional Clients Crypto via Coinbase

By Ben Strack
 2 days ago
Markets Insider

Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says

Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
blockworks.co

Coinbase Stock Has Ballooned Nearly 60% in 5 Days

Coinbase rallied 16% midway through Thursday’s trading session, bringing the stock’s five-day gains to nearly 60% — and leaving the bulk of crypto-related equities and big technology stocks in the dust. Bitcoin-friendly business intelligence firm MicroStrategy and crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital have locked in gains...
Motley Fool

What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
BlackRock
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, And Why Kevin O'Leary Dumped His Coinbase, Robinhood Shares

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of the top stories from this week. Stocks ended the week on a strong note on Friday after the July jobs numbers came in better than anticipated. All three indexes ended the first week for August in the green. The S&P 500 was up 0.80%, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 2.76%, while the Dow Industrials finished the week 0.15% higher.
blockworks.co

Bankrupt Voyager: ‘Higher and Better’ Bids Than FTX ‘Low-Ball’ on Table

Voyager Digital seems bent on letting FTX know it doesn’t need its help. The bankrupt cryptocurrency lender said it has received superior bids compared to the one offered by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s companies. Voyager’s lawyers told Judge Michael Wiles in court on Thursday that 88 interested parties have...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Platform MEXC Global Introduces MX/USDT Perpetual Trading

MX Token ($MX) is “the native token of MEXC.”. MX holders are “allowed to pay trading fees at a discounted rate, participate in Launchpad, Kickstarter, M-day and more events to engage with the latest partner projects, and also serve as proof of the MEXC community’s interests and encourages users to take part in community governance, like voting and so on.”
crowdfundinsider.com

CME Group to Introduce Euro-denominated Bitcoin, Ethereum Futures

CME Group, which claims to be the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, announced its plans to further expand its cryptocurrency derivatives offering “with the introduction of Bitcoin Euro and Ether Euro futures on August 29, pending regulatory review.”. Designed to match their U.S. dollar-denominated counterparts, Bitcoin Euro and Ether...
Benzinga

Coinbase Short Sellers Take $363M Hit, Making It A 'Certain Squeeze Stock'

It’s been a rough year for Coinbase Global Inc COIN investors, with the stock down more than 64% year-to-date overall even after a big 41.2% gain this week following a new cryptocurrency deal with BlackRock Inc BLK. While Coinbase bulls celebrate the long-awaited good news, Coinbase short sellers are...
bitcoinist.com

SANGO Coin: The First Government-Backed Cryptocurrency That Is Not A CBDC

Government-backed digital assets, CBDCs, have been put forward by different countries to implement crypto payments in the country as opposed to using decentralized currencies such as Bitcoin. It is in response to the rapid adoption rate of cryptocurrencies around the world due to their rising value and high returns. The cryptocurrencies did not give governments any control over them, hence the reason behind the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst Lark Davis Says “Don’t Sell” Your Bitcoins to BlackRock

Highly popular New Zealand based crypto analyst said earlier today (August 5) talked about the strategic partnership between Coinbase and BlackRock (the world’s top asset management firm by total AUM) that was announced yesterday. BlackRock, which was founded in 1988, started with just eight people working in one room....
blockworks.co

Binance and Mastercard To Bring Streamlined Crypto Payments to Argentina

Centralized crypto exchange Binance and Mastercard are teaming up to offer a new prepaid crypto card in Argentina, with the aim of making crypto payments more accessible in the region. The card allows Binance users with a valid identification card to use some cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and Binance’s BNB token,...
