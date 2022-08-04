AMC Offers Special Stock Dividend, Posts Bigger Loss

Read on money.usnews.com
3 Stocks to Sell Immediately
These companies are likely to be in increasing trouble in the next few months. Investors may want to move out of these as soon as possible.
tipranks.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs says
The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs said in a Thursday note. Goldman is concerned that much of the 14% rally from the mid-June low has been driven by systematic traders rather than fundamental investors. "Without clear signs of a positive...
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories
DETROIT — (AP) — Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas.
Motley Fool
A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Walker & Dunlop's (WD 3.52%) core business may...
Either the Fed or the market is going to 'melt like an ice-cream cone' as investors ponder the outlook for rates, one strategist says
The Federal Reserve and the stock market are now dangerously misaligned, according to Rabobank. Strategist Michael Every warned the US central bank looks likely to stay hawkish and continue hiking interest rates aggressively. "Someone, either the Fed or Mr Market, is going to melt like an ice-cream cone, and soon,"...
The Democrats have taken aim at the stock market's safety net by taxing buybacks - potentially creating another headwind for investors
The Democrats plan to put a 1% tax on share buybacks, as part of a deal to rescue Joe Biden's agenda. Stock buybacks have supported the market in recent years, with companies spending huge amounts on their own shares. Analysts said the tax could be a new headwind, but said...
US News and World Report
Avalara to Go Private in $8.4 Billion Deal With Vista Equity
(Reuters) -Avalara Inc said on Monday it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners in a deal that values the automation software platform at $8.4 billion including debt. Private equity companies have lately ramped up dealmaking activity as valuations of companies across sectors have dropped...
Tesla shareholders broadly follow board recommendations at annual meeting
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) shareholders voted for board recommendations on most issues at the company's annual meeting on Thursday, including re-electing directors, approving a stock split, while rejecting proposals focused on environment and governance.
Stock buybacks have hit record levels this year but they're about to get hit by taxes. These 10 companies have been the biggest buyers of their own shares in 2022.
The Democrats plan to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of Joe Biden's climate and tax bill. S&P 500 companies spent over $280 billion buying back their own shares in the most recent quarter. Stock buybacks tend to be bullish for investor sentiment because they show a...
6 Inflation Fighting ‘Strong Buy’ REITs With Huge Monthly Dividends
In times of rampant inflation, it makes sense to buy hard assets. These six real estate investment trusts are a practical way to own commercial and residential real estate holdings, and they pay among the best dividends of any asset class.
CNET
Tesla Will Be the Latest Big Company to Split Its Stock
Tesla announced the final details of its stock split plan Friday afternoon, after shareholders voted to approve the plan at the annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Tesla will be the latest large publicly traded company to split its stock, following Google and GameStop, which both completed stock splits in July.
Softbank's View could run out of money by November. Here's how it went from investor darling to one of the worst SPAC deals ever
Insiders told us the smart-glass company "burned cash and struggled with product failures for years."
A senior BlackRock strategist says the days of low inflation and soaring stock markets are over — and investors can expect a decade of lower returns
The days of ultra-low interest rates, low inflation, and supersized stock market returns are over, a BlackRock strategist has said. Nigel Bolton said investors can now expect higher inflation, higher rates, and more volatile financial markets. He said the last 10 years have been unusually good for markets, and now...
Another little-known Chinese stock is soaring with a one-day price gain of more than 5,000% in its IPO debut
Magic Empire Global stock soared as much as 5,799% in its IPO debut on Friday. The move in the Hong Kong-based stock comes just days after shares of AMTD Digital saw a wild rally of more than 32,000% from its IPO debut. One thing in common both companies have is...
etftrends.com
Dividend- and Value-Focused ETF Consistently Outperforms S&P 500 YTD
Dividend strategies have become popular in 2022 as advisors and investors seek income and performance in a challenging market environment. One dividend yield-focused equity ETF, the KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE), has outperformed the S&P 500 every market day this year except one (January 3) and offers the appeal of a dividend and value focus while providing diversification potential.
The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in June says risks are skewed to the downside as investors fight the Fed
The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in mid-June sees reason for turning cautious. Truist co-CIO Keith Lerner told Insider that risks are skewed to the downside as the S&P 500 runs into technical resistance. "What's holding us back is central bank tightening and that valuations are not...
US News and World Report
Nasdaq Looks to Latin America to Replace Some Lost Chinese IPOs
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Latin American companies could replace at least some of the Chinese companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) that have disappeared from western markets this year, a senior Nasdaq executive said. Regulators in Beijing and Washington have increased their scrutiny of Chinese companies listed in the United States,...
