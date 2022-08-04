ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day Fiance Alum Jorge Nava Gets Married In Las Vegas

By Angie G
 3 days ago
It seems that things are finally looking up for Jorge Nava of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance .

Jorge was heavily featured on the fourth season of 90 Day Fiance with his Russian princess, Anfisa Nava . Jorge and Anfisa were married in August of 2017, against all odds and better judgment. The pair separated in 2019 and finalized their divorce in December of 2020. All while Jorge was finishing up a prison sentence for incidentally grabbing the red bag with 300 pounds of weed before a cross-country drive. These things happen.

While in prison or possession, Jorge reformed himself and decided he would return to the legal marijuana business following his release.“Some of the plans [for] when I get released are just being able to get myself back on my feet,” he explained. “I’m still exploring different avenues to get back into the legal marijuana business, and, hopefully, I am able to do that [despite] being a felon now.”

Jorge also revealed an impressive 128-pound weight loss as a result of his emotional and spiritual journey while locked up. He shared at the time, “I’m getting released soon, and all [the] positive feedback that I’m getting from strangers, like on social media and stuff like that it’s just giving me this really good hope, this really good feeling…about my new beginning, really.”

In my favorite accusation of all time, Jorge blamed his rapid weight loss for Anfisa’s declining interest in their marriage. Surely it wasn’t the drug charges, unfulfilled promises to bankroll her life or any of the other countless baby-brother-energy gimmicks he was pulling. “Jorge and I were on the verge of divorce before he went to prison,” Anfisa maintained. “I knew I had to end it, and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released.”

Now, two years later, TMZ is reporting that Jorge has married his newest love interest, Rhoda Blua . Reports indicate that Jorge and Rhoda tied the knot on July 31st at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. Following the nuptials, they took off to The Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino for a night of gambling fun.

Jorge and Rhoda were married in the company of one other couple, who joined them for a night out on the strip afterward. These two went Instagram official back in June of 2020 after Jorge and Anfisa had separated, but before they had filed for divorce. Jorge and Rhoda share two children together, Geroge
and Zara . As such, Rhoda is planning to take Jorge’s last name.

TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY TO HEAR JORGE HAS FOUND NEW LOVE? DO YOU THINK THIS RELATIONSHIP WILL LAST? WHAT WOULD YOU GUESS ANFISA SENT AS A WEDDING GIFT TO THE NEWLYWEDS?

[Photo Credit: TLC ]

The post 90 Day Fiance Alum Jorge Nava Gets Married In Las Vegas appeared first on Reality Tea .

Reality Tea

Reality Tea

