Wayland, MI

Wayland PD needs help finding missing, endangered man

By Megan Viecelli
 3 days ago
The Wayland Police Department needs your help finding a 63-year-old endangered man who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Officers say Ronald Jenson walked away from his home in Windsor Woods around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Wayland Police Department

They say he was wearing a dark blue tee-shirt with “Columbia” on the back, blue jeans and brown boots.

Officers added that Jenson still has a mustache, as seen in the photo the department provided to FOX 17 News; however, they say he no longer has the beard, nor the goatee.

The police department says Jenson walks slowly because of a previous ankle injury.

Officers say Jenson could be confused and lost. They say he is more likely to rest on someone’s porch or table or sit down in a garage.

They say Jenson is not typically one to go off into the woods.

If you’ve seen this man or know where he could be, call 911 immediately.

