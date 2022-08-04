ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, NY

Trio Charged After Handguns Found During Traffic Stop In Roosevelt, Police Report

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Wagner Avenue in Roosevelt Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three men are facing weapons charges after police reported finding multiple handguns during a traffic stop on Long Island.

The incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, in Roosevelt, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Officers saw a 2016 Honda Accord travel south on Wagner Avenue and fail to obey a stop sign at the intersection of East Clinton Avenue, NCPD said.

Police pulled the Honda over and recovered three handguns from the car during an investigation, authorities said.

NCPD said the following individuals were arrested without incident:

  • Kaevon Edwards, age 24, of Uniondale
  • Michael Smallwood, age 23, of East Meadow
  • Dahquell Haskin, age 22, of Freeport

Police said the defendants were charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

They were scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 4, NCPD reported.

