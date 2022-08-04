'Super Drew' signs one-game contract with Louisville City FC

Read on spectrumnews1.com
CRAWFORD | At Louisville, Tennessee transfer RB Tiyon Evans seeks one more comeback
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The question for Tiyon Evans, transfer running back for the University of Louisville, is whether he has one more comeback in him. He's betting that he does. Evans' college football career is a reminder of how COVID-19 wreaked havoc on many college athletes but also of...
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville baseball: Eddie King Jr. ready for big role in 2022-23
If you are a Louisville baseball fan, you may or may not know Eddie King Jr. yet. The Chicago are native is a name worth knowing and someone to watch for moving into 2023. I had an opportunity to recently catch up with Eddie before a summer league game in O’Fallon, Missouri. King has been playing for the Alton River Dragons of the Prospect League and has without a doubt had the best summer at the plate of anyone in the league.
Wave 3
After a somewhat rocky season, the 53rd annual Dirt Bowl ends strong
Your Money: Remote work issues, Grocery delivery drops, Fake vacation rentals, Napping on the job. One mattress company is looking for professional sleepers. Also, remote is leading to some strange hiring situations. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. Community mourns after...
styleblueprint.com
Meet Rachel Platt, Today’s FACE of Louisville
This week we’re honored to feature Rachel Platt, a well-known journalist who was a part of Louisville’s media scene on WHAS-TV for nearly 30 years. Growing up, Rachel lived in quite a few cities and several states due to her father’s career in the Air Force. In fact, she refers to herself as ‘America’s Child.’ Her family finally settled in Florida, where she began her journalism career, eventually moving to Louisville in 1989. While at WHAS, Rachel was a news reporter, anchor, and show host for two popular programs, “Good Morning Kentuckiana” and “Great Day Live.” She is a multiple Emmy Award winner and an inductee into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
WHAS 11
Louisville's Fontaine Ferry Park's checkered history
Fontaine Ferry Park sat on 64-acres of land in west Louisville on the Ohio River. It's complicated history was rooted in segregation and eventually closed in 1969.
wdrb.com
11 members of Louisville Boy Scout group named Eagle Scouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a unique ceremony on Sunday, 11 members of the same Louisville Boy Scout troop earned their Eagle Scout rank. Even though there are just 11 of them, they called themselves "The Dirty Dozen." "We call ourselves 'The Dirty Dozen'" Aiden Bizzell said. "It's what the...
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville women’s basketball: Examining the key losses from 2021-2022
Let’s take a look at the turnover from the Louisville women’s basketball team’s 2021-22 season. The 2021-22 season started a little rocky with the first game loss to Arizona. Then the Louisville women’s basketball program reeled off a 15 game winning streak after that loss – including four wins over top 15 teams.
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville women’s basketball: Who returns for the Cards in 2022-23
A quick look at the players returning for Louisville women’s basketball in 2022-23. This week, we looked at the players and coaches that departed the Louisville women’s basketball program as well as the new players and coaches. Now it’s time to dive into the returning players on the...
ACC Coaches Talk Anonymously About Louisville for 2022
Thanks to Athlon Sports, we have some idea about what other coaches in the ACC honestly, and anonymously, think about the Cardinals heading into the 2022 season.
In Your Backyard | The 'spotted' history Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This summer, the Filson Historical Society's Notable Louisville Neighborhoods series is featuring the people and places of Butchertown. “The history has inspired the future here," Vice President of FHS Julie James said. The multi-part speaker series aims to connect people with history in a meaningful way.
wdrb.com
With stage 4 cancer, Louisville woman choosing ‘hope’ by leading ‘Race to Cure Sarcoma’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “To always have hope no matter what comes up, you can either choose fear or hope, and I feel like hope is always the best option.”. Alexis Carrico was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar soft part sarcoma in March 2019 at the age of 24. Three years later, she’s leading an annual fundraiser, the Race to Cure Sarcoma, to support others dealing with daunting diagnoses.
Transfer RB Tiyon Evans Having a 'Pretty Good Transition' to Louisville
The former Tennessee ball carrier joined the program prior to spring ball earlier this year.
WLKY.com
Jones family to return home soon following devastating crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kansas family whose lives were turned upside down while in Louisville for a basketball tournament will be heading home soon. In early July, the Jones family was downtown when an intoxicated driver plowed into them on a sidewalk. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have...
Wave 3
Street Rod Nationals wraps up with Circle of Winners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Street Rod National Showcase wrapped up with the circle of winners Sunday. The event is one of the world’s largest automotive participation events. About 30,000 people are expected to join the fun. All those people will make an estimated $17 million economic impact. Louisville...
WLKY.com
Winning lottery ticket, with prize of $25K a year for life, sold in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you win?. Kentucky lottery officials say a ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing is a big winner. Someone matched the five white ball numbers drawn, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after minor robbed at gunpoint in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a minor was robbed at gunpoint in Norton Commons last week. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Eighth Division officers responded to the report of a hold up last Tuesday in the 9400 block of Delphinium Street around 5 p.m. That's near Dayflower Street.
The Vault: The complicated history of Fontaine Ferry Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hidden gem for some families found at the end of West Market Street where Shawnee Park has expanded in modern times. Fontaine Ferry Park welcomed white children and their parents from 1909 to 1969 and promoted itself as Kentuckiana’s million-dollar playground. The...
wdrb.com
Man found shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday night. LMPD Second Division officers were first dispatched to Lindell Avenue around 9 p.m. on a ShotSpotter report, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. A short time later, officers found a man in the 3700...
Wave 3
TARC to operate 3 new routes starting Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Sunday, public transit riders in Louisville will find three new routes in operation, including two that connect Louisville and Southern Indiana. Route 73, the West Louisville to River Ridge route, will start at the Nia Center at 2900 W. Broadway in Louisville. The route will...
wdrb.com
3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
