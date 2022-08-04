Florida death could be 20th in US caused by Takata air bags

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabby Petito’s family on Monday notified Utah officials of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that police failed to recognize their daughter was in a life-threatening situation last year when officers investigated a fight between her and her boyfriend. The fight happened weeks before authorities say the boyfriend killed her while the couple was on a cross-country van trip. The notice of claim contends police in the tourist town of Moab missed signs that Petito was the victim of domestic violence at the hands of Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12, 2021. The officers ultimately allowed the couple to leave after requiring them to spend a night apart. Police body cam video widely viewed as the investigation unfolded last year showed Petito, 22, visibly upset and raised questions about whether a different police response could have prevented her death. Appearing by video at a news conference to announce the claim, Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, said “watching it is very painful.” “I wanted to jump through the screen and rescue her,” Schmidt said.

MOAB, UT ・ 46 MINUTES AGO