Florida death could be 20th in US caused by Takata air bags

Read on spectrumnews1.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Polar bear attacks woman camping with a tour group on Arctic island, officials said
The polar bear entered the tent camp and attacked the woman, Norway officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gabby Petito’s Family Is Suing The Utah Police Department For $50 Million For Wrongful Death
It’s no secret that the Petito family is still searching for justice for their daughter Gabby, who was brutally murdered by her fiancé Brian Laundrie while on a cross country road trip last year. Her family has already filed a lawsuit against Laundrie’s family for at least $100,000 for helping their son escape after her body was discovered in the Grand Teton National Forest. Now, the Petito family has their sights on the Utah police, as they’re suing them for […] The post Gabby Petito’s Family Is Suing The Utah Police Department For $50 Million For Wrongful Death first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Gabby Petito's family files claim alleging police failed her
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabby Petito’s family on Monday notified Utah officials of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that police failed to recognize their daughter was in a life-threatening situation last year when officers investigated a fight between her and her boyfriend. The fight happened weeks before authorities say the boyfriend killed her while the couple was on a cross-country van trip. The notice of claim contends police in the tourist town of Moab missed signs that Petito was the victim of domestic violence at the hands of Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12, 2021. The officers ultimately allowed the couple to leave after requiring them to spend a night apart. Police body cam video widely viewed as the investigation unfolded last year showed Petito, 22, visibly upset and raised questions about whether a different police response could have prevented her death. Appearing by video at a news conference to announce the claim, Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, said “watching it is very painful.” “I wanted to jump through the screen and rescue her,” Schmidt said.
"Never Acknowledge When Someone Is Crying In The Walk-In": People Are Sharing The Unspoken Rules Of Their Jobs, And It's Really Fascinating
"If you see someone you know in public, whether they're a client or another working girl, you pretend like you don't know them."
Comments / 0